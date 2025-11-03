Deborra-Lee Furness Reportedly Ready To Spill The Salacious Details Of Hugh Jackman Divorce

For anyone who's been wondering where Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness stand after their messy divorce, it looks like we're about to find out. After nearly 30 years of marriage the couple made headlines when they separated in 2023. Rumor has it that Jackman had cheated on his wife with former "The Music Man" costar Sutton Foster, whom he got together with after his split from Furness. And, Furness even dropped some sly hints that the affair rumors aren't just gossip. Now there are reports that she's going to reveal even more about her divorce by coming out with a memoir.

Furness was recently seen out and about in NYC where she reportedly had a meeting with a big-name publisher. The book she's looking to share with the world is claimed to be a "bold, emotional memoir about love, identity, and starting over," according to what a source told journalist Rob Shuter, per his Substack. One source told the reporter that after the meeting, "[Furness] was all smiles, but it looked serious," adding, "There were sample pages, lots of notes — it had the energy of a book deal negotiation."