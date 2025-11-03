Deborra-Lee Furness Reportedly Ready To Spill The Salacious Details Of Hugh Jackman Divorce
For anyone who's been wondering where Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness stand after their messy divorce, it looks like we're about to find out. After nearly 30 years of marriage the couple made headlines when they separated in 2023. Rumor has it that Jackman had cheated on his wife with former "The Music Man" costar Sutton Foster, whom he got together with after his split from Furness. And, Furness even dropped some sly hints that the affair rumors aren't just gossip. Now there are reports that she's going to reveal even more about her divorce by coming out with a memoir.
Furness was recently seen out and about in NYC where she reportedly had a meeting with a big-name publisher. The book she's looking to share with the world is claimed to be a "bold, emotional memoir about love, identity, and starting over," according to what a source told journalist Rob Shuter, per his Substack. One source told the reporter that after the meeting, "[Furness] was all smiles, but it looked serious," adding, "There were sample pages, lots of notes — it had the energy of a book deal negotiation."
Furness may reveal details about her ex-husband's reported affair in her forthcoming book
Considering the scandal surrounding Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' breakup, it's no wonder that there are rumors multiple publishers want to get their hands on her book. There are plenty of people who are surely eager to hear what she has to say about what really led to this highly talked-about split. According to Rob Shuter, a friend of Furness says, "She spent years being known as Hugh's wife. Now she wants to be known for her truth." They explained, "She's reclaiming her voice."
This isn't the first hint we've gotten at the fact that Furness may be itching to share her story. In a statement to the Daily Mail back in May 2025, around the time she submitted her divorce filing, she said, "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It's a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us." So, it's safe to assume we'll be getting all the tragic details of this former couple's nasty divorce when Furness' book hits shelves. And, let's just say — we would not want to be Jackman right about now.