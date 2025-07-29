Tragic Details About Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness' Nasty Divorce

One of the most devastating celebrity splits of 2023 occurred in September as Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness shared a shocking statement with People to announce that they were parting ways after being married for 27 years. The beloved couple's love story began back in 1995, when they shared the screen in the Australian TV show "Correlli." Speaking to Today in 2018, the "Wolverine" star shared that he knew he would marry his co-star only two weeks after first laying eyes on her. In fact, Jackman knew he'd marry Furness even when she tried to dump him early on in their relationship. So, it's unsurprising that they wed in 1996, after only about a year of knowing each other.

The happy couple's family expanded in the following years as they adopted their kids, Oscar and Ava. Jackman and Furness' love only seemed to grow stronger as the decades went by. During a 2016 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the Australian actor gushed about his wife, "She's the greatest thing that ever happened to me." He continued, "I'm kind of really grateful that I met her before anything kind of happened [...] Everything that's happened in my career and onscreen, offscreen, we've always done it together."

Jackman shared a similarly sweet sentiment when their 22nd wedding anniversary rolled around, adding in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I believe in life we need to see and truly be seen by the most important people in our lives. Deb, from day one, we had that." Although the Marvel stalwart similarly gushed about Furness on their 27th wedding anniversary, in 2023, his words arguably lost their meaning just a few months later.