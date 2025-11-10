Shady Details About Janet Jackson's Feud With Another Legendary Music Superstar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Janet Jackson is an icon in the music world. The musician is not only adored by millions of fans, but also admired by some of her most renowned peers. Jackson has friendships with Missy Elliott, Jennifer Lopez, and even Lizzo, to name a few. But as much as she fosters unbreakable bonds with the industry's finest, Jackson is also known to make enemies. The "Rhythm Nation" hitmaker may be considered the Queen of Pop, but she has been competing for decades against one prominent musician for the crown. Jackson and fellow pop superstar Madonna haven't seen eye to eye in several instances throughout the course of their respective careers; over the years, their relationship has become all the more complex.

It all seemingly started when Madonna briefly dated Jackson's older brother, pop legend Michael Jackson, in the early 1990s. As described in Janet and Michael's brother Jermaine Jackson's 2012 book, "You Are Not Alone: Michael: Through A Brother's Eyes," Madonna lambasted Jackson at dinner with Michael, which promptly motivated the "Smooth Criminal" hitmaker to break up with her.

Jackson hasn't been shy about dissing Madonna, either. When asked in a 1993 interview about the competition between her and Madonna, Jackson said that they both make "dance" tunes, but that her own work "has class to it." In another shady interview with Vibe magazine in 1994, Jackson said that while she didn't "hate" Madonna, she "would have valid reasons" to (via Global Grind). When asked about Jackson's remarks, Madonna told journalist Kurt Loder, "I'm mystified," adding that she didn't know what prompted Jackson's ire.