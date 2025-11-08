How Internet Trolls Influenced Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Post-Royal Careers
Throughout their romance, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been subjected to intense public scrutiny, tabloid muckrakers, and internet trolls. The firestorm of online criticism only intensified when the pair announced their intention to step away from any royal duties and move across the pond to live in a lavish mansion in Montecito, California. However, it seems that dealing with haters has only strengthened their resolve and fostered a renewed dedication to combating cyberbullying.
Prince Harry appeared on an episode of the podcast "Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know" in October 2025, and when we wasn't taking swipes at tech bros, he opened up about how he and Meghan decided to focus their attention on changing the tech industry. Specifically, working to change how it views the power of social media and the impact it has on the fabric of society and children's minds. "We've had our own fair share of beatings on social media," Harry shared with Minhaj. "When we moved to the US, one of the things that we both agreed on was we could focus on the things that really are clearly obviously aligned to our passions and causes."
At first, the tech industry and social media were not causes on their radar of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, that all changed when they decided to try and identify the "root cause of so much suffering and pain around the world." During this search, Harry and Meghan discovered a cadre of scientists, researchers, and experts who were warning about the potential dangers and unforeseen impact of social media on people's well-being. "After we met these experts and researchers at Stanford, we were like, 'This is something that we should put our weight behind,'" Harry explained.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been honored for their humanitarian efforts
For their efforts to protect children from the dangers of social media and cyberbullies, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received some special recognition. The pair were named Humanitarians of the Year and celebrated for their work at the Project Healthy Minds 2025 Gala on October 10, which was notably also World Mental Health Day. The couple made a special appearance at the black tie event, held in New York City, and spoke at the event about their passion project, The Parents' Network.
According to the Sussex's Archewell Foundation, The Parents' Network is a supportive community of people who have lost children or nearly lost children due to the influences and dangerous consequences of social media. "We are so proud that so many of these brave parents are taking a stand, dedicating themselves for fighting for change in a David versus Goliath situation, so that they can be saved from exploitative practices and devastating consequences," Harry shared at the event (via Town & Country).
Meanwhile, Meghan also addressed why the cause is so personal for them, and it's largely because of their own young children facing a technologically perilous future "They're luckily still too young for social media, but we know that day is coming," Meghan said (per Town & Country), referring to their lookalike son, Prince Archie (born May 2019), and their daughter, Princess Lilibet (born in June 2021). "Like so many parents, we think constantly about how to embrace technology's benefits while safeguarding against its dangers. That hopeful intention of separation is rapidly becoming impossible." With those dangers facing their own family, it seems Harry and Meghan will be leading the charge for change for some time to come.