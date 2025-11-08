How Internet Trolls Influenced Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Post-Royal Careers

Throughout their romance, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been subjected to intense public scrutiny, tabloid muckrakers, and internet trolls. The firestorm of online criticism only intensified when the pair announced their intention to step away from any royal duties and move across the pond to live in a lavish mansion in Montecito, California. However, it seems that dealing with haters has only strengthened their resolve and fostered a renewed dedication to combating cyberbullying.

Prince Harry appeared on an episode of the podcast "Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know" in October 2025, and when we wasn't taking swipes at tech bros, he opened up about how he and Meghan decided to focus their attention on changing the tech industry. Specifically, working to change how it views the power of social media and the impact it has on the fabric of society and children's minds. "We've had our own fair share of beatings on social media," Harry shared with Minhaj. "When we moved to the US, one of the things that we both agreed on was we could focus on the things that really are clearly obviously aligned to our passions and causes."

At first, the tech industry and social media were not causes on their radar of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, that all changed when they decided to try and identify the "root cause of so much suffering and pain around the world." During this search, Harry and Meghan discovered a cadre of scientists, researchers, and experts who were warning about the potential dangers and unforeseen impact of social media on people's well-being. "After we met these experts and researchers at Stanford, we were like, 'This is something that we should put our weight behind,'" Harry explained.