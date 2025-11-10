Bette Midler Has Made Her Feelings On Donald Trump Painfully Clear
EGOT-nominated actor Bette Midler has made no secret of her distaste for multiple individuals in the Trump sphere. She was one of several celebrities who ditched their Teslas in order to stick it to Elon Musk, not to mention the fact that she seemingly can't stand Kimberly Guilfoyle. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Midler has made her feelings on Donald Trump himself painfully clear in the past — and spoiler alert: She's not a fan.
To be perfectly fair to Midler, it's not like the president didn't invite some pushback. Donald Trump has a history of bashing award shows on social media and taking aim at their stars. Back in October 2012, he took a potshot at Midler. "While @BetteMidler is an extremely unattractive woman, I refuse to say that because I always insist on being politically correct," Trump wrote on X at the time. So, it's not hard to see why Midler hasn't exactly been tight-lipped about her feelings ever since Trump entered the world of politics.
For instance, Midler took aim at Trump during his state visit to the U.K. in 2019, during his first presidential term. "Trump said he was greeted by thousands in the UK, but they were actually thousands of protesters," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet (via People), adding, "How does he always hear the opposite of the truth? Donald, if you're reading this you SHOULD NOT slam your d*** in a door!" Midler also commented on the book Queen Elizabeth II gifted Trump during the visit, tweeting that she felt it was incredibly unlikely that the president would bother to crack it (or any book, for that matter) open. For his part, Trump called Midler a "washed-up psycho," which the "Hocus Pocus" star seemed to brush off.
Bette Midler's dark election-night joke had people worried for her
Bette Midler commented on her public feud with Donald Trump during an August 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, noting that while she does believe that Trump genuinely dislikes her, she also thinks there's a certain insincerity to it all. "Oh [he's insulted me] many times. But it's all performative," Midler said, adding, "I'm sure he hates my guts, but it's a performance. And I think it's so interesting because he probably wanted to be an actor or a comic, and he probably would've been a pretty successful one ... I think he probably would've been a sensation, but he's performing in a role for which he is not suited. That's my problem with him."
Of course, this was a mere three months before the 2024 presidential election in November, which pitted Trump against Kamala Harris, who was vice president at the time. And as the results came in, Midler continued to make her thoughts on Trump clear, posting a photo on X featuring a bottle of champagne next to a bottle of drain cleaner. The bottles were labeled, "Kamala Wins" and "Trump Wins," respectively, implying that she would drink the drain cleaner if Trump were elected president again. Though this appears to have merely been a dark joke on Midler's part, some onlookers did express concern for the actor, especially since she deleted her X account entirely not long after.
Rest assured, Midler was perfectly fine. She even mocked Trump and his administration yet again during an October 2025 appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Midler sang to Colbert, "Did you ever know that you're my Frodo? You stand for what's right with wit and class. ... And I'll hold you high as the great eagles, 'cause you never kissed the orange a**."