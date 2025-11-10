Bette Midler Has Made Her Feelings On Donald Trump Painfully Clear

EGOT-nominated actor Bette Midler has made no secret of her distaste for multiple individuals in the Trump sphere. She was one of several celebrities who ditched their Teslas in order to stick it to Elon Musk, not to mention the fact that she seemingly can't stand Kimberly Guilfoyle. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Midler has made her feelings on Donald Trump himself painfully clear in the past — and spoiler alert: She's not a fan.

To be perfectly fair to Midler, it's not like the president didn't invite some pushback. Donald Trump has a history of bashing award shows on social media and taking aim at their stars. Back in October 2012, he took a potshot at Midler. "While @BetteMidler is an extremely unattractive woman, I refuse to say that because I always insist on being politically correct," Trump wrote on X at the time. So, it's not hard to see why Midler hasn't exactly been tight-lipped about her feelings ever since Trump entered the world of politics.

For instance, Midler took aim at Trump during his state visit to the U.K. in 2019, during his first presidential term. "Trump said he was greeted by thousands in the UK, but they were actually thousands of protesters," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet (via People), adding, "How does he always hear the opposite of the truth? Donald, if you're reading this you SHOULD NOT slam your d*** in a door!" Midler also commented on the book Queen Elizabeth II gifted Trump during the visit, tweeting that she felt it was incredibly unlikely that the president would bother to crack it (or any book, for that matter) open. For his part, Trump called Midler a "washed-up psycho," which the "Hocus Pocus" star seemed to brush off.