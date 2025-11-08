Ainsley Earhardt & Sean Hannity's On Air Bragging Was So Eye-Roll Worthy

There's nothing wrong with being proud of your accomplishments and wanting to express that, but there's a difference between that and bragging about how famous you are. That's what Fox News co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity did during a segment on "Fox & Friends" in July 2025.

After spending several minutes badmouthing the Democratic Party over their low approval poll rating and griping about the alleged cover-up of former President Joe Biden's cognitive decline, Hannity took a moment to gush about his fiancée, Earhardt. He mentioned his show on Fox Nation, called "Punchlines and Patriots," then said that Earhardt was the star. "I discussed during that show how hard it is to be engaged to a celebrity," Hannity said. Laughing awkwardly, Earhardt then motioned to Hannity and said he was the true star, noting how he is constantly stopped by people, presumably because they like him. "I'm so proud of you," she told her fiancé.

Hannity then said people wanted to see him until they noticed Earhardt, then they shifted all their attention to her. It was an awkward encounter of them just saying the other was more famous. Eventually, co-host Lawrence Jones joked, "Just get a room!" Earhardt and Hannity acted like that one insufferable couple everyone knew in high school who would tell each other on the phone, "No, you hang up!"