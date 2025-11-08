Ainsley Earhardt & Sean Hannity's On Air Bragging Was So Eye-Roll Worthy
There's nothing wrong with being proud of your accomplishments and wanting to express that, but there's a difference between that and bragging about how famous you are. That's what Fox News co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity did during a segment on "Fox & Friends" in July 2025.
After spending several minutes badmouthing the Democratic Party over their low approval poll rating and griping about the alleged cover-up of former President Joe Biden's cognitive decline, Hannity took a moment to gush about his fiancée, Earhardt. He mentioned his show on Fox Nation, called "Punchlines and Patriots," then said that Earhardt was the star. "I discussed during that show how hard it is to be engaged to a celebrity," Hannity said. Laughing awkwardly, Earhardt then motioned to Hannity and said he was the true star, noting how he is constantly stopped by people, presumably because they like him. "I'm so proud of you," she told her fiancé.
Hannity then said people wanted to see him until they noticed Earhardt, then they shifted all their attention to her. It was an awkward encounter of them just saying the other was more famous. Eventually, co-host Lawrence Jones joked, "Just get a room!" Earhardt and Hannity acted like that one insufferable couple everyone knew in high school who would tell each other on the phone, "No, you hang up!"
They have a history of being cringey
This is hardly the first time Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt have been vomit-level lovey-dovey with each other in public. Back in July 2025, during an interview with the Daily Mail, Earhardt inadvertently shared Hannity's cheesy nickname for her. While Earhardt was with the outlet, she received a call from Hannity. He shouted, "Sunshine!" Then, he told the publication he chose that moniker because Earhardt "wakes up America" and always has a smile on her face. It was sweet, but also more information than anyone really needed to know about this couple. Like, people get it. You're in love.
Moreover, this news power couple live lavish lives — and Hannity's life is getting even more of an upgrade before he marries Earhardt. In September 2025, it was revealed that Hannity plans to transform his two townhouses in Palm Beach, Florida into a waterfront mansion.
According to Realtor.com, Hannity paid $5.3 million for the first townhome and $14.9 million for the adjacent one. Seems like Earhardt's lavish lifestyle is about to take things to the next level when she marries Hannity. While he can obviously do what he wants with his properties, it's hard not to eye roll at owning real estate in one location worth around $20 million, and then deciding they're not luxurious enough on their own and must become even ritzier.