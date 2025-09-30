Sean Hannity's Cheesy Nickname For Ainsley Earhardt Highlights Their Age Gap

Many couples have cutesy pet names for each other, such as "Kitten," "Sugar," or "Pookie," and Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are no exception. The conservative news couple announced their engagement in December 2024, and the internet couldn't help but notice the glaring elephant in the room: their age gap that gives major Karoline Leavitt vibes.

There's even more fodder for netizens to raise their eyebrows at when it comes to Hannity and Earhardt's romance. In a July 2025 interview with the Daily Mail, Earhardt revealed more about her relationship, including what Hannity calls her. His nickname for her is "Sunshine." Hannity told the outlet that he chose the moniker for two reasons: Earhardt "wakes up America," and she is constantly smiling.

It's a sweet sentiment, and Hannity's reasons for picking that name make sense, but it still sounds like something a grandfather would call his elementary school-aged grandchild — which does not help Hannity seem any younger. The couple is 15 years apart, which, compared to other celebrity relationships, isn't the biggest age gap, but it's still a large difference. Because Hannity was born in 1961 and Earhardt in 1976, they are actually part of two different generations. Hannity is a Baby Boomer, while his "Sunshine" is part of Gen X.