Trump's Secretary Of Agriculture Brooke Rollins Has Worn Some Disastrous Outfits

In January 2025, when President Donald Trump was inaugurated, kicking off his second term, her brought with him a team of cabinet members fit for his views and style. Among the many ushered into the White House and department head seats was Brooke Rollins, sworn in as the United States Secretary of Agriculture. With her new position, Rollins has been propped up in front of the press and, thus, cameras — an integral requirement listed among her job description. Now a well-photographed individual, Rollins has needed to style her appearance to fit her new status as a government department head and appear fresh for the flashing cameras. She's certainly gotten one of the two down.

It's hard to argue that the United States Secretary of Agriculture has ever appeared unprofessional, frequently donning suits and tailored looks; however, her style has been a total sore spot in Rollins' public image. Her tacky accessories, poorly matched pieces, and overall outdated aesthetic have led the new secretary right down the path of fashion flops. Joining other MAGA women who similarly love the dated look, Rollins' out-of-fashion style could all be a part of the Trump loyalist image, but there's still no denying that these ensembles were definite don'ts for the secretary.