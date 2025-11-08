Trump's Secretary Of Agriculture Brooke Rollins Has Worn Some Disastrous Outfits
In January 2025, when President Donald Trump was inaugurated, kicking off his second term, her brought with him a team of cabinet members fit for his views and style. Among the many ushered into the White House and department head seats was Brooke Rollins, sworn in as the United States Secretary of Agriculture. With her new position, Rollins has been propped up in front of the press and, thus, cameras — an integral requirement listed among her job description. Now a well-photographed individual, Rollins has needed to style her appearance to fit her new status as a government department head and appear fresh for the flashing cameras. She's certainly gotten one of the two down.
It's hard to argue that the United States Secretary of Agriculture has ever appeared unprofessional, frequently donning suits and tailored looks; however, her style has been a total sore spot in Rollins' public image. Her tacky accessories, poorly matched pieces, and overall outdated aesthetic have led the new secretary right down the path of fashion flops. Joining other MAGA women who similarly love the dated look, Rollins' out-of-fashion style could all be a part of the Trump loyalist image, but there's still no denying that these ensembles were definite don'ts for the secretary.
Rollins' asymmetrical moment and bold belt choice was strange
In June 2025, Brooke Rollins greeted press in the halls of the Department of Agriculture, donning a deep green dress with an asymmetrical design. While the emerald jewel tone of the piece is perfect for the secretary's natural palette, the one shoulder moment was a total nightmare.
The design pinned her arm to her side with its tight sleeve, preventing Rollins from waving with more than just her left arm. To top it off, Rollins selected a huge brown belt that stood out as a disastrous accessory for the secretary.
Rollins' dress design was not the best move for the secretary
Joining press on the White House lawn in May 2025, Brooke Rollins answered inquiries, but could not explain away this questionable frock. Her neon orange dress was a bold enough choice, and the teal pattern took it to another extreme, but yet again Rollins reached for her wide brown belt.
The strange blue chained design is a bad look with the Trump administration's recent controversial decision to illegally deploy law enforcement agencies into states around America. While the belt works better with this look to break up the bold print, it's hue practically blends into the dress.
The denim button up that made for a fashion flop
In August 2025, while attending the Tennessee State Fair, Brooke Rollins made the announcement that solar panels were on their way out. Declaring an end to the Green New Deal, Rollins flashed a farm-inspired drip with her tan linen suit and denim button up.
The wrinkled suit gave the impression of a lack of professionalism, which wasn't saved by her denim shirt. The harsh texture against the soft suit made for a bad contrast, and the denim's rolled sleeve effect with the suit sleeve looked like a ruffle cuff for a clown costume.
Rollins' tailoring mistakes hold the outfit back
With a touch more tailoring and better accessories, this May 2025 ensemble could've been a great look for the United States Secretary of Agriculture. But Brooke Rollins' high scarf, tan heels, and ill-fitting suit all together are a horrible combination.
The silk scarf is a strange and out of style accessory, specifically because Rollins is styling it tied up around her neck. The length in her sleeve and in her pantleg reveal the secretary's poor tailoring in the suit, which is not helped by the heel that pokes out of her pant.
Her hearing look was totally outdated
For her confirmation hearing in January 2025, Brooke Rollins wore a tan suit, maroon turtleneck sweater, and her signature wide belt. The turtleneck was a good base, a great color for the secretary and professional, but quickly fell apart as she added more to the look.
The secretary had an incohesive mixed metals moment with her silver hoop earrings, silver watch, and gaudy gold belt buckle that set the tone for the outfit's overall flop. The jacket's features created a dated figure for the secretary, including its shortened slouchy sleeves and billowing big shoulder cut.
Mismatched accessories and an over the top cape for a laughable look
When President Donald Trump gave the joint address in March 2025, Brooke Rollins was among those in attendance. Wearing a long white cape, styled with a red clutch, green blouse, and tan heels, the secretary looked more like a comic book character than a government official.
Rollins' accessories are unable to meet the incredibly dramatic shape created by her matching set, but they also fail to work together. To make the outfit worse, Rollins' caped vest is cut just a little too long on her torso to really complement her figure.
Rollins' British TV spot look was a little too gimmicky
Brooke Rollins appeared on CNBC's series "Europe Early Edition" while visiting London in May 2025. The color palette of the outfit isn't bad, a simple collection of colors that work together, but it's the features of the 'fit that make an embarrassing look.
The red details on the high neck and the cuffed sleeves appears like a gimmicky twist on a more militarized aesthetic. The sheer number of buttons on this jacket is truly astonishing as well, with a total of 15 buttons down the front and on the cuffs of the piece.
Rollins' leather farm look went downhill because of her outerwear
In June 2025, Brooke Rollins met with farmers to address the growing concern of an invasive species, wearing a red polo, belt, and black pant. The base of the outfit is nothing special, except for Rollins' surprising new belt, but it was her leather jacket that ruined the look.
The coat did not mesh with the aesthetic of Rollins' top, too stiff to blend with the casual image she was attempting to put forward. This look proved a pattern with Rollins, where she can have a great idea to a look but simply cannot execute it.
Rollins' silver top was a definite flop in her wardrobe
Posing alongside Italian Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, who Brooke Rollins welcomed to the White House in June 2025, the United States Secretary of Agriculture wore a plum-colored suit and a metallic blouse. Yet again, Rollins picked a great color for her palette, but we could not excuse the outfit.
A metallic top is bold enough, but, with the necktie, the top looks dated and ages the getup as a whole. Not to mention that the top looks to wrinkle under the suit coat, a coat that features distractingly large buttons.