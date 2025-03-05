The Worst-Dressed Attendees At The 2025 Joint Address
There was a lot to unpack at President Donald Trump's 2025 joint address to Congress, from wondering if Cheryl Hines' notable absence means she's sick of RFK Jr.'s Trump drama to realizing Usha Vance's bold color choice goes where Melania Trump never dared. But what many people watching couldn't help but question is why all these famous figures thought it was okay to leave the house wearing what they did to this formal event. If any of them have a stylist, they may want to look for another one.
Lauren Boebert dressed for Beetlejuice: The Musical 2.0
Lauren Boebert's fashion choice for President Donald Trump's joint address can easily be added to the growing list of the most inappropriate outfits she's ever worn. This was a formal, important event, and she chose to wear a dress better suited for a Kid Rock concert. It's reminiscent of the outfit she wore on her controversial theater date with Quinn Gallagher to see "Beetlejuice: The Musical."
While her congressional address outfit wasn't "a t***y dress," as Howard Stern called her "Beetlejuice" wardrobe, the asymmetrical, form-fitting red dress still looked more like a club dress than something you'd wear to a congressional event.
Melania Trump wore the drabbest outfit she could find
The first lady may have been all smiles at the address, but she was probably wishing she could dip out early to work more on her upcoming documentary that's taken the top spot on her priority list. Perhaps that's why she didn't put much thought or effort into her fashion for the evening. Melania Trump opted for absolutely zero color with her outfit, winning the superlative for "Most Drab." Her sloppy outfit looked as though half a scarf was sewn into her top as if the designer couldn't decide if they were making a shirt or outerwear while making it.
Marjorie Taylor Greene gave big 'pick me' energy
Did Marjorie Taylor Greene forget she was attending a congressional address instead of a baseball game? She wore a red ball cap with a spin on the classic MAGA phrase that read, "Trump was right about everything." If President Donald Trump thought this outfit was giving off big "pick me" energy, then, yeah, he was right about that. All the Georgia representative was missing was a box of popcorn and a hot dog.
Brooke Rollins dressed like she just came from a superhero movie audition
The Secretary of Agriculture was the perfect embodiment of a meme: when you have a superhero movie audition at 7 p.m. but must attend the congressional address at 8 p.m. Clearly, Brooke Rollins has never seen "The Incredibles"; otherwise, she'd have taken Edna Mode's advice and ditched the cape. It looked like the cape was actually sewn into her white blazer, and it was hard to decide if that made it better or worse. However, the green clothing peeking out was a nice change from all the red (and pink) worn at the event.
Pam Bondi looked like she was at a funeral
Most men at President Donald Trump's joint address wore a black or navy blue suit because, let's face it, men just have fewer color options for these kinds of events than women do. So, a sea of black isn't that unusual — except when Attorney General Pam Bondi opted for a black ensemble, too. She looked like she was dressed for a funeral, which, according to Republican representative Brian Mast, the address actually was "a funeral for the Democratic Party" (via NewsNation). So perhaps Bondi was just paying her respects in her dark outfit.