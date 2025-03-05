The Worst-Dressed Attendees At The 2025 Joint Address

Lauren Boebert's fashion choice for President Donald Trump's joint address can easily be added to the growing list of the most inappropriate outfits she's ever worn. This was a formal, important event, and she chose to wear a dress better suited for a Kid Rock concert. It's reminiscent of the outfit she wore on her controversial theater date with Quinn Gallagher to see "Beetlejuice: The Musical."

While her congressional address outfit wasn't "a t***y dress," as Howard Stern called her "Beetlejuice" wardrobe, the asymmetrical, form-fitting red dress still looked more like a club dress than something you'd wear to a congressional event.