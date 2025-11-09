10 Real Housewives Stars Who Are Struggling To Afford Their Glamorous Lives
"The Real Housewives" franchise has been a massive hit for Bravo, and few could have predicted the legs it would have when "The Real Housewives of Orange County" first made its debut back in 2006. There have now been women cast as Real Housewives all across the globe, with over 160 of them coming from American editions of the show (and we are not even counting "friends" of the Housewives!). One of the biggest appeals of these programs is the opulence with which most of the cast members live. Fans love to gawk at the way they spend money — the houses, designer goods, extravagant parties, all of it.
Yet for every Real Housewife who is certifiably filthy rich, there seem to be two others living far beyond their means. In some instances, these women are deep in debt — or even skirting the law behind the scenes. Multiple cast members have been charged with fraud, while others have been accused of neglecting their bills. A number of Real Housewives have been sued for their unpaid debts, and, yes, you can count on hearing murky answers when they're pressed about their finances. Here is a closer look at 10 "Real Housewives" stars whose past and present money matters have raised questions regarding whether or not they can actually afford their glamorous lives.
Wendy Osefo is facing charges of insurance fraud
Wendy Osefo's fraud debacle is still developing, but nothing about it looks good for "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star. Wendy and husband Eddie Osefo were both arrested in October 2025, on charges of insurance fraud. It is alleged the Osefos reported a fake burglary, claiming to have been robbed while on vacation with their children in Jamaica. On April 7, 2024, the couple called the cops and reported hundreds of thousands of dollars in goods missing. The feds are now alleging that was all a lie, which has us questioning just how far Wendy went to try to keep up her glamorous lifestyle.
Investigators found no signs of forced entry, no footprints and no fingerprints, and neither the internal nor external security system detected any motion during the time of the alleged burglary. But the real break in the case came when Wendy posted to social media a photo of herself wearing one of the rings that was reportedly stolen, confirming detectives' suspicions that the robbery claim had been falsified. By that point, the Osefos were declaring more than $400,000 in losses — something that they discussed in e-mails obtained by authorities. "Are there additional high-value items we can add to this inventory list. I'm trying to get the total to exceed $423,000, which is our policy maximum," read an email from Eddie to Wendy (via CBS News).
Wendy is still employed by Bravo as of this writing, but she did step down from her professor position at Wesleyan University in the wake of her arrest. She has filed a motion to dismiss the charges, and her hearing is set to take place November 7, 2025.
Dorit Kemsley's money troubles are no secret
There has long been a rumor that when Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley's home was robbed back in October 2021, it was an inside job. Though shadiness has been alleged by not just Bravo fans but also some of Dorit's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" castmates, there is no proof of any wrongdoing on the part of the couple. There is, however, proof of long-term issues with money that contradict the affluent lifestyle the pair put forth for television. Costar Sutton Stracke has accused Dorit of "pretending" to own designer goods while struggling with money behind the scenes. "All I see are lies," Stracke said on a 2025 episode of the "RHOBH" after show.
Dorit filed for divorce in April 2025, which further exposed the couple's money issues, including that the LLC used to purchase their $8 million home is not in good standing. "For the FTB (Franchise Tax Board) to suspend in the entity, they have not paid taxes or filed returns for a while," attorney Ronald Richards said to The Sun. "It is a bad symptom for the borrowers." According to that same article, the Kemsleys apparently have unpaid debts dating back to at least 2017, and at one point had a notice of default for $298,556 on their property. Dorit admitted to the home being in pre-foreclosure in the past, but placed all the blame at PK's feet. PK has a history rife with large gambling debts and a 2012 bankruptcy filing, so these reports maybe aren't the most surprising.
Kim Zolciak spent her daughter's money
When she first rose to fame on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," it was unclear how Kim Zolciak maintained such an opulent lifestyle. Via the show, viewers learned she was being bankrolled by a wealthy man known only as "Big Poppa." A few seasons later, Zolciak met and married Kroy Biermann, who played for the Atlanta Falcons from 2008 to 2015. Since Kroy had money, fans assumed the couple was set for a charmed life free of financial trouble. But you know what they say when you assume.
In December 2024, the family's Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion went into foreclosure. It sold quickly, but U.S. Marshals had to forcibly remove Zolciak and Kroy in April 2024, three months after the sale. At the same time, Zolciak started selling off furniture via social media. The star, who presumably should have banked plenty of dough considering her spin-off "Tardy for the Party" ran for years, also started selling used clothing and her beloved wigs in an online store called The Biermann's Closet.
The couple filed for divorce in May 2023, and money appears to have played a large role. Kroy claims Zolciak — who has long been rumored to have a gambling addiction — gambled away $1.5 million of the family's money. Even more shocking, Zolciak's daughter, Ariana Biermann, said on "Next Gen NYC" that her parents spent all of the money she earned from social media brand deals when she was underage. The show also highlighted how Zolciak was borrowing money from Ariana in the present, while not really adapting her lifestyle.
Teresa Giudice is no stranger to drama with the IRS
Teresa Giudice is an iconic Real Housewife for many reasons. Her Season 1 table flip will forever be one of the franchise's most memorable moments, her family feud held "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" afloat for years, and she has provided plenty of quotes that live rent-free in the cultural zeitgeist. She was also the first Housewife sent to prison, a badge of dishonor that nobody can take away from the star. In 2015, Giudice was sentenced to 15 months behind bars after being found guilty on charges of mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. Her then-husband received a longer sentence and was later deported.
Whether you believe that Giudice was a willing participant or simply an oblivious pawn in her husband's schemes, there is no arguing that she has made some questionable money moves. Case in point: she has found herself back in debt, despite the many opportunities she has been afforded.
Giudice not only jumped right back onto her show after prison, but she has also appeared on multiple other reality shows, published books, and made money via Cameos and other endeavors. Alas, money troubles have found her yet again. In March 2025, People reported that Giudice and current husband Luis Ruelas were hit with more than $3 million in tax liens. Giudice paid off her portion by that summer but given that Ruelas reportedly owes nearly $2.6 million of the debt, it seems the couple is still deep in it.
Sonja Morgan has a reputation for not paying bills
Sonja Morgan's financial ups and downs were well-documented on "The Real Housewives of New York," where viewers watched her Upper East Side townhouse all but crumble. Okay, we may be exaggerating, but between the brown ice in the freezer, the constantly broken elevator, and the frequently clogged toilets, we can all admit the iconic townhouse had seen better days. Morgan tried to sell the home for years, and even did a big renovation in 2020. When it finally was scooped up at a May 2024 online auction, it was for less than half of the $9.1 million it was purchased for in 1998.
While Morgan's kooky personality made her a favorite amongst Bravo fans, her apparently poor relationship with money has made her an enemy of creditors everywhere. She filed for bankruptcy in 2010, reporting to be nearly $20 million in debt due to a failed movie venture. "It's over now. It's come to an end. The $9 million-plus is all there. It was $7 million judgment but with the administration fees, it was about another $2 million," she said to E! News in 2015, after finally getting herself out of Chapter 11.
Morgan appears to still be having some financial drama a decade later. In May 2025, she was banned from the high-end New York City restaurant Tucci after skipping out on a $1,000 bill that she later said she assumed she didn't have to pay. "I believed I was dining in exchange for a promotional post," she told Page Six. That same month, an HVAC company claimed to Page Six that she'd owed them $20,000 for work they completed the year prior. According to Morgan, there was an error on the bank's end, and the situation was reportedly remedied.
Lisa Barlow has been sued time and time again
Lisa Barlow's many lawsuits have been a major storyline on Season 6 of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." Some of her castmates suspect something fishy might be going on, despite Lisa's claims that being sued is simply a part of owning a business. Viewers also noticed Lisa paying for goods with cash in an October 2025 episode, which raised spidey senses for those who remembered Teresa Giudice doing the same thing years before her arrest. Lisa maintained it was just "tip money," but that still cannot explain away the lawsuits.
A couple of Lisa's lawsuits have been dismissed, including one filed by William McGeary on behalf of his family's trust, alleging that Lisa and John Barlow had made a deal to borrow $400,000 for their company, Vida Tequila. An earlier lawsuit by a different man alleged the couple and their company owed him $27,000. While both plaintiffs filed to dismiss the lawsuit, they are free to refile in the future. There have also been two withdrawn filings by the Utah State Tax Commission, both in 2021, alleging the Barlows owed more than $15,000 in taxes.
Lisa still has one giant suit hanging over her head, filed in June 2024 by Bart Carlson and Yukon Construction. The lawsuit claims that Lisa Barlow and her two companies (Vida and Luxe Marketing) owed in excess of $400,000 for unpaid loans. Some of these loans date back to 2010, and the filing suggests John Barlow was kept in the dark. Lisa is adamant that these claims do not hold any tequila, er, water.
Erika Jayne is headed for a big trial in 2026
Erika Jayne appeared to be living an easy, breezy life in Season 14 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," redesigning her new home and bringing back her playful side that viewers had not seen in years. Many assumed her legal issues were behind her, but that is certainly not the case. In fact, despite Jayne attempting to remove herself from various civil lawsuits, she has had limited success in the court system. Her legal battles are only going to heat up in 2026, when a $24 million lawsuit goes to trial. That suit, filed by her estranged husband's bankruptcy trustee, has been hanging over Jayne's head since September 2021. The trial for this particular case is set to begin on February 10, 2026. "Erika's defense is the money went to her personal service company EJ Global. This defense is definitely a loser so her best shot is to keep delaying," tweeted attorney Ronald Richards (via Reality Tea).
Jayne — who has filed but is not officially divorced from disgraced lawyer Tom Girardi — has other lawsuits plaguing her. In March 2025, The Sun reported she is expected to lose a $300,000 suit filed by costume design business owner Marco Morante, who sued Jayne after she made claims the business illegally charged her American Express card. The other owner of Marco Marco, the company in question, also filed suit, asking for $18 million on the grounds of "malicious prosecution and conspiracy." Jayne's motion to dismiss that suit was denied by the courts.
Kelli Ferrell is another Real Housewife facing multiple lawsuits
With her over-the-top style and no-nonsense demeanor, Kelli Ferrell has been a fine addition to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." But whereas viewers were at first led to believe that Kelli's glamorous lifestyle was supported by her business, Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles, it seems it might be smoke and mirrors. Numerous lawsuits have emerged since Kelli made her Bravo debut, each alleging financial misdeeds. Altogether, it does not paint a picture of someone who is living life within her means.
In July 2025, Us Weekly reported that Kelli was sued by Navy Federal Credit Union for allegedly having over $26,000 in credit card debt that she refused to pay back. Kelli's rep placed the blame on her ex-husband, Chuvalo Mark Ferrell, who is in the midst of bankruptcy proceedings. Chuvalo is also suing Bravo for $200 million, claiming his ex-wife falsified her storyline and painted him in an untrue light on "RHOA." Court documents for that lawsuit, filed in October 2025, claim that the former couple took out a $420,000 joint loan, which Kelli allegedly misappropriated for a large birthday celebration and other non-business expenses. They also claim Chuvalo paid the loan back in full, without Kelli's help.
But wait, there's more. In September 2025, Kelli was sued by Saniyah Casey, a former employee at her restaurant, for breach of contract, wage theft, and emotional distress. Casey claims to have been stiffed out of $2,000 in wages and back pay, amongst other accusations. Kelli has denied the allegations.
Kenya Moore has a history of owing money
Many fans of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" have Kenya Moore's "Kenya Moore hair care" chant engrained in their brains, but the fun marching band scene where that chant originated is years in the past. The current state of Moore's businesses is not pretty, that is for sure. Season 15 of "RHOA" documented the construction of Kenya Moore Hair Spa, a luxury salon that was meant to have valet parking and all of the bells and whistles. Unlike so many Real Housewives' businesses, the spa actually materialized — but it was not long before trouble began brewing. In April 2025, Us Weekly reported that Moore's company Moore Vision Media Inc. was sued by Northland Chamblee, the landlord renting out the salon space. Moore was accused of owing $44,000 in back rent and other charges. She filed a countersuit, but her history of financial trouble does not bode well for her believability.
Moore has had multiple tax liens placed upon her, dating back nearly a decade. In 2018, she was hit with a $150,000 lien due to unpaid taxes from the year 2016. In 2024, she was hit with another lien due to taxes owed from 2023, totaling more than $14,000 plus interest. Though the lien was released later that year, Moore's financial stability has weakened in the time since: She was kicked off "RHOA" for showing sexually exploitative photos of a fellow castmate and has not been asked back for Season 16. Time will tell if she downsizes her lifestyle accordingly.
Brynn Whitfield has faced some tax troubles and questions about her finances
Though she was a standout cast member when "The Real Housewives of New York" reboot hit the airwaves, Brynn Whitfield slowly morphed into the show's biggest villain. She was caught in lie after lie and, in the end, it all caught up with her. In the wake of Season 15's fallout, she announced she will not return to the program.
Thanks to Whitfield's arguably lax relationship with the truth, there have been whispers about how she actually funds her chic life in Manhattan. Her castmates — and viewers — frequently questioned how she makes her money, and the answers she offered on "RHONY" were typically pretty vague. On a 2025 episode of "Trading Secrets," she attempted to offer some clarity, telling Jason Tartick that she works a "9-to-5" consultant job that she intentionally kept far away from the Bravo cameras for the sake of her clients' privacy and maintained that it wouldn't make for good TV anyway. Whitfield also claimed she made "seven figures" the previous year and shells out thousands of dollars a week on food delivery alone. "I spend more on DoorDash per week than what I made for a ['RHONY'] season," she quipped.
Whitfield had financial issues well before Bravo came calling. In 2014, she was evicted from her New York City studio apartment after failing to pay $7,000 in rent across multiple months. In 2023, The U.S. Sun also reported she owed $30,000 in back taxes. She now has multiple things on the go, including a podcast, but her glamorous lifestyle remains a mystery. At the very least, we know she can no longer count on her Bravo salary to cover her DoorDash costs.