10 Real Housewives Stars Who Are Struggling To Afford Their Glamorous Lives

Wendy Osefo's fraud debacle is still developing, but nothing about it looks good for "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star. Wendy and husband Eddie Osefo were both arrested in October 2025, on charges of insurance fraud. It is alleged the Osefos reported a fake burglary, claiming to have been robbed while on vacation with their children in Jamaica. On April 7, 2024, the couple called the cops and reported hundreds of thousands of dollars in goods missing. The feds are now alleging that was all a lie, which has us questioning just how far Wendy went to try to keep up her glamorous lifestyle.

Investigators found no signs of forced entry, no footprints and no fingerprints, and neither the internal nor external security system detected any motion during the time of the alleged burglary. But the real break in the case came when Wendy posted to social media a photo of herself wearing one of the rings that was reportedly stolen, confirming detectives' suspicions that the robbery claim had been falsified. By that point, the Osefos were declaring more than $400,000 in losses — something that they discussed in e-mails obtained by authorities. "Are there additional high-value items we can add to this inventory list. I'm trying to get the total to exceed $423,000, which is our policy maximum," read an email from Eddie to Wendy (via CBS News).

Wendy is still employed by Bravo as of this writing, but she did step down from her professor position at Wesleyan University in the wake of her arrest. She has filed a motion to dismiss the charges, and her hearing is set to take place November 7, 2025.