Marjorie Taylor Greene Hints A Nasty Feud Is Brewing With Mike Johnson On The View
Marjorie Taylor Greene is no stranger to messy public feuds. So, the U.S. representative probably isn't too bothered by the fact that she seems to be getting involved in a new feud with none other than Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Greene got candid about healthcare and her beef with Johnson on "The View," and she clearly isn't pulling any punches.
Marjorie Taylor Greene on The View:
"I yelled at Mike Johnson last week. I hope he finally gives us a single healthcare policy... I shouldn't have to go into a skiff to find the Republican healthcare plan."
Sunny Hostin: "Maybe there is no healthcare plan?"
MTG: "You know what,... pic.twitter.com/jfl3SzkNDB
— Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 4, 2025
Greene may be a Republican, but she's not afraid to take members of her party to task when she doesn't agree with them. And, apparently, that's exactly what she's doing regarding the Republican healthcare plan — or lack thereof. "I yelled at Mike Johnson last week in our GOP conference call," Greene told "The View" co-hosts on the November 4 episode. "I hope that Mike Johnson is finally giving us a single healthcare policy, because the country deserves it, and it shouldn't be a secret," Greene explained, per X (formerly Twitter). She added, "I shouldn't have to go into a skiff to go find our Republican health insurance plan." Co-host Sunny Hostin suggested, "Maybe there is no plan." And, believe it or not, Greene agreed. "You know what ... that I believe is the truth ... And I think that's a failure. I do," she replied.
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mike Johnson have disagreed on healthcare before
This isn't the first time Marjorie Taylor Greene has spoken up about her party's failure in terms of ensuring that there is a plan in place for Americans' healthcare. In a lengthy post on X last month, Greene wrote, "Not a single Republican in leadership talked to us about this or has given us a plan to help Americans deal with their health insurance premiums DOUBLING!!!" Interestingly, Mike Johnson actually clapped back while speaking in the Capitol, stating, "Congresswoman Greene does not serve on the committees of jurisdiction to deal with those specialized issues, and she's probably not read that in on some of that" (via Politico).
If Greene's X post last month didn't bother Johnson, he likely would have simply brushed it off. Considering the fact that he responded publicly, however, it's safe to guess that he probably isn't too happy that she's now bringing it up on a daytime talk show. So, Johnson can almost surely be added to the long list of politicians who can't stand Greene. Knowing her, though, she probably couldn't care less. Greene is likely more than happy to wind up in another controversy if it means that she gets her message out there. And, hey — we've gotta give her credit for that.