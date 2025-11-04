Marjorie Taylor Greene Hints A Nasty Feud Is Brewing With Mike Johnson On The View

Marjorie Taylor Greene is no stranger to messy public feuds. So, the U.S. representative probably isn't too bothered by the fact that she seems to be getting involved in a new feud with none other than Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Greene got candid about healthcare and her beef with Johnson on "The View," and she clearly isn't pulling any punches.

Marjorie Taylor Greene on The View: "I yelled at Mike Johnson last week. I hope he finally gives us a single healthcare policy... I shouldn't have to go into a skiff to find the Republican healthcare plan." Sunny Hostin: "Maybe there is no healthcare plan?" MTG: "You know what,... pic.twitter.com/jfl3SzkNDB — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 4, 2025

Greene may be a Republican, but she's not afraid to take members of her party to task when she doesn't agree with them. And, apparently, that's exactly what she's doing regarding the Republican healthcare plan — or lack thereof. "I yelled at Mike Johnson last week in our GOP conference call," Greene told "The View" co-hosts on the November 4 episode. "I hope that Mike Johnson is finally giving us a single healthcare policy, because the country deserves it, and it shouldn't be a secret," Greene explained, per X (formerly Twitter). She added, "I shouldn't have to go into a skiff to go find our Republican health insurance plan." Co-host Sunny Hostin suggested, "Maybe there is no plan." And, believe it or not, Greene agreed. "You know what ... that I believe is the truth ... And I think that's a failure. I do," she replied.