Sydney Sweeney Isn't Beating The MAGA Allegations With One Word Response To Trump Praise

Donald Trump was disturbingly giddy after learning the truth about Sydney Sweeney's registered Republican status. So, we can just imagine how excited he'll be when he sees her latest interview. Sweeney has opened up about the backlash she received for that now-infamous American Eagle ad from this summer. And, her response isn't putting rumors that she's a MAGA fan to rest.

Sydney Sweeney on the reaction to her American Eagle campaign: "It was surreal." https://t.co/nXrhkNTGcz pic.twitter.com/deqbdN9bD5 — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) November 4, 2025

The ad in question used the tagline "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans" — a play on the idea of great genes. The ad went viral, with plenty of people questioning whether the concept of a blonde, blue-eyed woman having great genes was a Nazi dog whistle — especially in the current political climate. Now, in an interview with GQ, Sweeney was asked if this interpretation took her by surprise. The star paused and smugly said, "I did a jean ad," per X, formerly known as Twitter. While she added that "the reaction definitely was a surprise," Sweeney kept a smirk on her face while explaining that she simply likes jeans. The interviewer then asked Sweeney how she felt about the fact that Trump praised her online for the ad. And, Sweeney's reaction was worth a thousand words. "It was surreal," she said with a self-satisfied smile. Sweeney was clearly careful not to say anything too inflammatory. But, it definitely wasn't difficult for folks on X to read between the lines.