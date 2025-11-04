Sydney Sweeney Isn't Beating The MAGA Allegations With One Word Response To Trump Praise
Donald Trump was disturbingly giddy after learning the truth about Sydney Sweeney's registered Republican status. So, we can just imagine how excited he'll be when he sees her latest interview. Sweeney has opened up about the backlash she received for that now-infamous American Eagle ad from this summer. And, her response isn't putting rumors that she's a MAGA fan to rest.
Sydney Sweeney on the reaction to her American Eagle campaign: "It was surreal." https://t.co/nXrhkNTGcz pic.twitter.com/deqbdN9bD5
— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) November 4, 2025
The ad in question used the tagline "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans" — a play on the idea of great genes. The ad went viral, with plenty of people questioning whether the concept of a blonde, blue-eyed woman having great genes was a Nazi dog whistle — especially in the current political climate. Now, in an interview with GQ, Sweeney was asked if this interpretation took her by surprise. The star paused and smugly said, "I did a jean ad," per X, formerly known as Twitter. While she added that "the reaction definitely was a surprise," Sweeney kept a smirk on her face while explaining that she simply likes jeans. The interviewer then asked Sweeney how she felt about the fact that Trump praised her online for the ad. And, Sweeney's reaction was worth a thousand words. "It was surreal," she said with a self-satisfied smile. Sweeney was clearly careful not to say anything too inflammatory. But, it definitely wasn't difficult for folks on X to read between the lines.
The internet is buzzing about Sydney Sweeney's non-answer
Sydney Sweeney's response to one of her most controversial moments earned a mixed reaction online. Yet, while some people liked it and others didn't, they mostly seem to be in agreement when it comes to what Sweeney meant. "She loves the president and she is deflecting from the facts. They know what they doing," one X user commented on a video of the interview. "Everything is just so surreal ... okay sure but did she hear & see what people were expressing at all? or nah?" asked another. "MAGA princess," one commenter called her. "Well that's something a Republican would say," added another.
While it doesn't seem like much, for some folks, this interview may be the final nail in the coffin for their support of Sweeney. By saying almost nothing, she is saying a lot — and it's not coming at a great time. Still, it doesn't seem like Sweeney cares too much about backlash. Besides, she'll probably get JD Vance showering her in compliments again, so for her, it's probably all worth it.