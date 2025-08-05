Usha Vance Better Have Divorce Lawyers Ready After JD Showers Another Woman In Compliments

Sydney Sweeney is currently the talk of the town thanks to her viral American Eagle jeans ad campaign and the subsequent reveal that she has been a registered Republican since 2024. Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump was disturbingly giddy after learning the truth about Sweeney's politics. Now, Vice President JD Vance has chimed in on the topic, as well. And we wouldn't be surprised if the way he talked about the "Euphoria" star isn't sitting well with his wife, Usha Vance. While publicly embarrassing Usha is basically becoming a habit for JD, he seems more than comfortable complimenting Sweeney for the world to hear.

On August 1, JD appeared on the "Ruthless" podcast. He touched on Sweeney's controversial ad, which centers around the tagline "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans." This concept, a play on the idea of having good or bad "genes," left a bad taste in the mouths of some folks online who suspected that this ad may be a dog whistle for the Nazi assertion that someone with blonde hair and blue eyes is genetically superior. Rather than touching on this theory, JD was deliberately obtuse and disingenuous while speaking on the matter. "My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi," he said sarcastically. JD went on to compliment Sweeney's looks multiple times, while accusing Democrats of calling people Nazis just because they find Sweeney beautiful. He also claimed that this was a left-wing-driven take that would alienate young male voters.