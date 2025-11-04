Donald Trump Has The Nerve To Use A Taylor Swift Song On TikTok And Her Fans Aren't Having It

Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to Swift as "no longer hot," and his dislike of the singer may be because she doesn't like him. Swift has called out Trump a number of times over the years, and Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election (and got in a jab at JD Vance as she did it). But despite all that bad blood, Trump, or someone on his social media team, had the audacity to use "The Fate of Ophelia" from Swift's latest album "The Life of a Showgirl" on a TikTok promoting the Trump administration. Many Swifties were less than impressed.

The TikTok video includes pictures of the American military as well as Trump and Vance, starting with the lyrics, "Keep it one hundred on the land, thе sea, the sky / Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes." One person in the TikTok comments said, "I would absolutely LOVE if Tay found a way to sue them for this." One person compared it to a different song on Swift's latest album — "Actually Romantic," which Swift said is about someone fixating on her when she doesn't think about them, via People. They weren't alone. Someone else commented, "his obsession with her needs to be studied."

Then there are those who think that Trump's team is using Swift to try to appear popular. "MAGA is so desperate to seem mainstream that they're using the music of the woman they've been publicly attacking since the 2010s," via TikTok.