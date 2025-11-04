Donald Trump Has The Nerve To Use A Taylor Swift Song On TikTok And Her Fans Aren't Having It
Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to Swift as "no longer hot," and his dislike of the singer may be because she doesn't like him. Swift has called out Trump a number of times over the years, and Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election (and got in a jab at JD Vance as she did it). But despite all that bad blood, Trump, or someone on his social media team, had the audacity to use "The Fate of Ophelia" from Swift's latest album "The Life of a Showgirl" on a TikTok promoting the Trump administration. Many Swifties were less than impressed.
The TikTok video includes pictures of the American military as well as Trump and Vance, starting with the lyrics, "Keep it one hundred on the land, thе sea, the sky / Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes." One person in the TikTok comments said, "I would absolutely LOVE if Tay found a way to sue them for this." One person compared it to a different song on Swift's latest album — "Actually Romantic," which Swift said is about someone fixating on her when she doesn't think about them, via People. They weren't alone. Someone else commented, "his obsession with her needs to be studied."
Then there are those who think that Trump's team is using Swift to try to appear popular. "MAGA is so desperate to seem mainstream that they're using the music of the woman they've been publicly attacking since the 2010s," via TikTok.
The White House reason for using Taylor Swift's song
The publication Variety reached out to the White House for a comment about why a Taylor Swift song was chosen for a patriotic video on the White House TikTok page. Here was the response: "We made this video because we knew fake news media brands like Variety would breathlessly amplify them. Congrats, you got played," per Variety.
So it does sound like the White House team was using Swift to promote their own agenda. It still doesn't really match up with what Trump has said about Swift, so overall, we're just not really sure what the main goal was. And other people didn't vibe with the explanation either. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) said, "why do MAGAs love these kind of childish behaviors? grown adults acting like middle school kids and thought they did something."
Or some think it's just further attention seeking from Trump. It did get people talking, though much of the response seems to be negative. Perhaps that was what Trump and his team were going for, just attention. It was posted on November 3, so perhaps it was meant to be a distraction from the out of touch Gatsby themed Halloween party that Trump attended at Mar-a-Lago.