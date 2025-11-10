Inside The Friendship Between Kim Kardashian And Ivanka Trump

Kim Kardashian's Trump World connection goes back much further than the 2014 Met Gala. Back in 2010, two reality shows collided when the SKIMS founder appeared on Donald Trump's hit show "The Apprentice." Her new fragrance brand was about to launch at Perfumania, and the two teams competed to see who could come up with the best in-store display. As Trump enthused in a statement at the time, "I admire Kim and her success, and we were happy to have America's largest fragrance retailer on the show," (via NBC News). A decade later, Kardashian was working towards her law degree, while the former reality star had moved into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. She took a keen interest in prison reform, ultimately helping to convince the president to commute the sentences of several nonviolent offenders.

But Kardashian and Trump's relationship has had its downs along with its ups. Reportedly, the "Kardashians" star wanted the divisive leader to pardon additional prisoners before he left office in 2021, but Trump refused. During his second administration, Kardashian spoke out against the president's harsh immigration policies. In one statement on her Instagram Stories, she wrote in part, "[W]hen we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what's right," per Hello! magazine.

Fighting back, White House administration officials accused Kardashian of being ignorant, and the president himself dismissed her on Truth Social as "the World's most overrated celebrity," (via The Independent). Ivanka Trump has judiciously avoided getting involved in any of these disagreements. Having opted out of politics for the foreseeable future, she's focused solely on the social aspect of her friendship with Kardashian.