Donald Trump Once Branded Former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany With A Brutal Nickname
It didn't take much for President Donald Trump to bestow a brutal nickname upon his Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Appearing on Fox News' "Jesse Watters Primetime," in May 2023, McEnany pointed out that Trump had a 25-point lead on Ron DeSantis, his opponent in the Iowa Republican primary. Then, the former White House staffer reasoned that although Trump had a significant lead on his opponents, the Florida governor should still be pleased that he wasn't too far behind. In response, the president took to Truth Social to add to the brutal nicknames that many MAGA women have been given by labeling his former employee: "Kayleigh 'mMilktoast' McEnany."
The confusing moniker was seemingly a misspelling of "milquetoast," which is a term used to describe a timid or weak person. Unfortunately for McEnany, his insults didn't end there. After the divisive politician proudly proclaimed that he actually had a 34-point lead, Trump urged Fox News to "only use REAL STARS" for such important events in the future. And he also believed that his former staffer was a "RINO," aka a Republican in Name Only. But McEnany confirmed to USA Today, in September 2025, that the scathing jab hadn't hurt.
As the former press secretary elaborated, "I don't take things personally. If I did, I never would have existed in politics and in media." After insisting that she had no bad blood with the controversial leader, McEnany added that she also had no qualms about reaching out to Trump if his perspective would benefit a story she was working on. By that point, though, the president had already made it clear that he had no interest in listening to McEnany talk.
Kayleigh McEnany caught Donald Trump's ire without even trying
During her appearance on Fox News, in January 2024, Kayleigh McEnany stated that Joe Biden had secured a minor win in his journey to clinching the Democratic ticket. Then, the former White House press secretary offered Donald Trump some well-meaning advice on how he could close the gap in the Republican primaries too. However, the president's infamous ego apparently couldn't handle the idea that there was room for improvement. And so, McEnany became the subject of another Truth Social rant. "I don't need any advice from RINO Kayleigh McEnany on Fox," the divisive politician railed. "Just had a GIANT VICTORY over a badly failing candidate, 'Birdbrain,' and she's telling me what I can do better. Save your advice for Nikki [Haley]!" In an episode of "The Source," with Kaitlan Collins, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman posited that Trump's strong reaction was meant to set an example for other Republican Party members on what could happen if they said something that didn't sit right with him.
Notably, another Former Trump Press Secretary, Stephanie Grisham, also issued a similarly dire warning after he first turned on McEnany in 2023. She acknowledged to CNN, in June, that she wasn't shocked at all by how quickly the controversial president changed his tune on her successor, noting, "He uses you until there is no use for you anymore or until you dare to say something that could possibly be construed against him." Grisham cautioned his employees that he saw them as entirely disposable. Given all this, it's unsurprising that several of Trump's closest allies have turned on him.