Donald Trump Once Branded Former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany With A Brutal Nickname

It didn't take much for President Donald Trump to bestow a brutal nickname upon his Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Appearing on Fox News' "Jesse Watters Primetime," in May 2023, McEnany pointed out that Trump had a 25-point lead on Ron DeSantis, his opponent in the Iowa Republican primary. Then, the former White House staffer reasoned that although Trump had a significant lead on his opponents, the Florida governor should still be pleased that he wasn't too far behind. In response, the president took to Truth Social to add to the brutal nicknames that many MAGA women have been given by labeling his former employee: "Kayleigh 'mMilktoast' McEnany."

The confusing moniker was seemingly a misspelling of "milquetoast," which is a term used to describe a timid or weak person. Unfortunately for McEnany, his insults didn't end there. After the divisive politician proudly proclaimed that he actually had a 34-point lead, Trump urged Fox News to "only use REAL STARS" for such important events in the future. And he also believed that his former staffer was a "RINO," aka a Republican in Name Only. But McEnany confirmed to USA Today, in September 2025, that the scathing jab hadn't hurt.

As the former press secretary elaborated, "I don't take things personally. If I did, I never would have existed in politics and in media." After insisting that she had no bad blood with the controversial leader, McEnany added that she also had no qualms about reaching out to Trump if his perspective would benefit a story she was working on. By that point, though, the president had already made it clear that he had no interest in listening to McEnany talk.