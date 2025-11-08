Jeff Bezos Seemingly Pushed Aside Lauren Sánchez For Sydney Sweeney In Latest Fixation
Jeff Bezos is a man who is very used to getting what he wants, and for pursuing his passions exhaustively. That's exactly why film fans will likely see his influences when the next "James Bond" film inevitably hits theaters in the next few years. After Amazon secured the creative rights to the James Bond franchise in February 2025, Bezos began to actively work toward shepherding in the next generation of series. He first tapped "Dune" and "Blade Runner 2049" director Denis Villeneuve to helm the forthcoming installment, and cast a high-profile net to find the next leading man to step into the iconic shoes and tux of 007.
However, Bezos is also apparently fixated on working with Sydney Sweeney, and getting the blonde bombshell to be the next Bond Girl. According to the Daily Mail, the Amazon founder has been pushing hard to get the "Euphoria" actress to be cast as James Bond's love interest (or possibly femme fatale) in the upcoming project. This appears to be an opinion he and Villeneuve share. An unnamed source told the outlet that the acclaimed director thinks Sweeney is "hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernising the franchise."
Bezos' fascination with Sweeney, however, has raised some eyebrows, especially among those who think Bezos' marriage to Lauren Sánchez isn't built to last. It was reported in August 2025 that Bezos was previously dead set on making Sánchez a star by getting her a major role in the Bond franchise. According to OK! Magazine, a source claimed that the tech mogul was "obsessed" with Sánchez starring in the project, and that she was his "muse." However, it seems that perhaps the subject of Bezos' fascination may have shifted to Sweeney.
Sydney Sweeney has expressed interest in the Bond franchise
While forcing the studio to cast his wife, Lauren Sánchez, in the forthcoming "James Bond" film could have been one of Jeff Bezos' biggest blunders to date, casting Sydney Sweeney is another thing altogether. The actress has become a critical darling and a box office powerhouse, and her willingness to shock and surprise, particularly when it comes to some of her more inappropriate wardrobe choices, shows she has what it takes to be one of the all-time Bond Girl icons. Even with her more controversial moments casting a pall over her positive reputation, Sweeney has managed to weather those storms.
Sweeney also seems interested in the possibility, and has hinted that behind-closed-doors talks have already happened. When she sat down for a Variety profile published in October 2025, Sweeney balked when asked about casting rumors. "I can't," Sweeney said, before taking a long seven-second pause. "I don't know," she added, pausing again and choosing her next words wisely. "To be honest, I don't know all the Bond rumors, but I've always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I'm excited and curious to see what they do with it." When asked if she'd be down to join, Sweeney played coy and said it "depends on the script."
Sweeney made headlines when she was invited to Bezos and Sánchez's lavish Italian wedding back in June 2025. Many fans couldn't figure out what connection Sweeney had to the couple at the time, but it was later revealed that Bezos' has invested in an upcoming lingerie line Sweeney is trying to get off the ground. Perhaps that collaboration will translate into a new role as a Bond Girl for Sweeney in the future.