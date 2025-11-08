Jeff Bezos Seemingly Pushed Aside Lauren Sánchez For Sydney Sweeney In Latest Fixation

Jeff Bezos is a man who is very used to getting what he wants, and for pursuing his passions exhaustively. That's exactly why film fans will likely see his influences when the next "James Bond" film inevitably hits theaters in the next few years. After Amazon secured the creative rights to the James Bond franchise in February 2025, Bezos began to actively work toward shepherding in the next generation of series. He first tapped "Dune" and "Blade Runner 2049" director Denis Villeneuve to helm the forthcoming installment, and cast a high-profile net to find the next leading man to step into the iconic shoes and tux of 007.

However, Bezos is also apparently fixated on working with Sydney Sweeney, and getting the blonde bombshell to be the next Bond Girl. According to the Daily Mail, the Amazon founder has been pushing hard to get the "Euphoria" actress to be cast as James Bond's love interest (or possibly femme fatale) in the upcoming project. This appears to be an opinion he and Villeneuve share. An unnamed source told the outlet that the acclaimed director thinks Sweeney is "hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernising the franchise."

Bezos' fascination with Sweeney, however, has raised some eyebrows, especially among those who think Bezos' marriage to Lauren Sánchez isn't built to last. It was reported in August 2025 that Bezos was previously dead set on making Sánchez a star by getting her a major role in the Bond franchise. According to OK! Magazine, a source claimed that the tech mogul was "obsessed" with Sánchez starring in the project, and that she was his "muse." However, it seems that perhaps the subject of Bezos' fascination may have shifted to Sweeney.