Who Is Bobbi Althoff? 9 Facts About The Popular Influencer

In 2023, Bobbi Althoff shot to fame as a result of an interview with famous rapper Drake on her aptly named "The Really Good Podcast," catapulting her to internet stardom seemingly overnight. However, as they say, it takes ten years to actually become an overnight success, and in Althoff's case, that was true. She was previously successful as a mommy influencer on TikTok (more on that later), but her interview with the self-proclaimed 6 GOD gave her online fame rarely seen outside of viral sensations like Charli D'Amelio, who is actually worth several millions thanks to her online success.

Althoff's rise to fame wasn't without its detractors, such as a Reddit user who asked, "isn't she a [nepo] baby? It irks me a bit that she kinda copied Amelia Dimoldenberg's format and humor." Another wondered: "What is going on here? PR or something else?" Althoff's early career was plagued by intense internet scrutiny, but she managed to emerge stronger. Since her fateful interview with Drake, she has garnered over eight million TikTok followers and her "Really Good Podcast" – published via her YouTube channel – has lived up to its name through interviews with Ryan Garcia and Mozzy that have been viewed over a million times each.

Althoff being an internet celebrity would suggest that she is an open book but, whether in or out of interviews, she is an enigma. However, despite exuding an uninterested demeanor, there are many intriguing facts behind Althoff's straight-faced surface. Here are some tidbits about the internet's best worst interviewer.

