Who Is Bobbi Althoff? 9 Facts About The Popular Influencer
In 2023, Bobbi Althoff shot to fame as a result of an interview with famous rapper Drake on her aptly named "The Really Good Podcast," catapulting her to internet stardom seemingly overnight. However, as they say, it takes ten years to actually become an overnight success, and in Althoff's case, that was true. She was previously successful as a mommy influencer on TikTok (more on that later), but her interview with the self-proclaimed 6 GOD gave her online fame rarely seen outside of viral sensations like Charli D'Amelio, who is actually worth several millions thanks to her online success.
Althoff's rise to fame wasn't without its detractors, such as a Reddit user who asked, "isn't she a [nepo] baby? It irks me a bit that she kinda copied Amelia Dimoldenberg's format and humor." Another wondered: "What is going on here? PR or something else?" Althoff's early career was plagued by intense internet scrutiny, but she managed to emerge stronger. Since her fateful interview with Drake, she has garnered over eight million TikTok followers and her "Really Good Podcast" – published via her YouTube channel – has lived up to its name through interviews with Ryan Garcia and Mozzy that have been viewed over a million times each.
Althoff being an internet celebrity would suggest that she is an open book but, whether in or out of interviews, she is an enigma. However, despite exuding an uninterested demeanor, there are many intriguing facts behind Althoff's straight-faced surface. Here are some tidbits about the internet's best worst interviewer.
Before podcast fame, Bobbi Althoff was a mommy vlogger
Everyone has a digital footprint, even those as seemingly elusive as Bobbi Althoff. Her online past took the form of a career as a momfluencer. Her first account on TikTok was under the name @bobbialthon and has been set to private as of this publication. But, Althoff did not offer sage wisdom on bedtimes or potty training. Instead, true to form, she took an ironic look at mothering advice. In one TikTok, she jokes, "I do not believe in allowing babies to crawl" and in another claims she named her daughter "Richard" and her next bun in the oven will be lovingly named "Concrete".
To use a popular phrase, art imitates life. Althoff's move into MomTok was not for irony or her career's sake; she is indeed a mother. Althoff and her ex-husband, Cory Althoff, share two daughters, Isla and Luca, the former born in 2022 and the latter in 2020.
Although the account ceased posting in April 2023, it offered a taste of what was to come on "The Really Good Podcast." In her TikToks, Althoff displays the unbothered and awkward attitude that has come to define her and her interviews. When speaking to Cosmopolitan, Althoff shed light on her old career and the reason for hiding the account: "There was a drop in followers, but I actually gained a lot of respect from that decision. And because I was a parody of a mommy vlogger, it wasn't a very difficult decision to make." That decision would go on to make her career, as in July 2023 she released the infamous slumber party-style interview with Drake.
Bobbi Althoff was married to ex-husband Cory for four years
Bobbi and her ex-husband, Cory Althoff ,married in January 2020 and the Marshall School of Business graduate fathered her two children. Although Cory remained off-camera during Bobbi's come-up, the pair's relationship was the subject of much scrutiny. When Bobbi's star-making interview with Drake aired, rumors abounded online about an affair between the Canadian rapper and the podcaster. Bobbi was forced to vehemently deny the gossip. As per the Daily Mail, she posted an Instagram story of DMs with Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy, where she clarified, "[Y]ou're right that's not true" in response to Portnoy asking about her alleged infidelity.
Sadly, there were red flags in their marriage as early as Bobbi's mommy vlogger era. In one now-private video, Althoff suggests that domestic labor was not shared equally in their marriage. "Today I thought it would be a fun idea to talk about our marriage," Bobbi says before painting a seemingly loveless portrait of their home life. "My husband sleeps downstairs and I sleep upstairs where the children sleep and I take care of them all night long so I'm generally tired so he does all the cleaning." (via People).
In 2024, Cory filed for divorce from Bobbi due to "irreconcilable differences." However, the break-up did not mean the gossip about their relationship ended. Bobbi was quick to clap back at those who suggested their divorce was a result of her sleeping with her interviewees in another Instagram story. "Anyone who says stuff like this is so f*****g ignorant," she fumed, "You don't know why my marriage ended, that we are both so much happier apart than we ever were together. That now our kids get to see two happy parents instead of zero,"(via People).
Bobbi Althoff deleted the podcast episode that made her famous
Like Radiohead and "Creep," Bobbi Althoff also hates the work that made her famous. Althoff's magnum opus was her interview with Drake, which catapulted her to stardom and made her one of the most talked about people on the internet. As one X (formerly known as Twitter) user put it, "I think the weirdest thing about the internet is how algorithms just decide who will be famous now... like who is Bobbi Althoff and why is her podcast huge out of nowhere?"
After releasing her internet-breaking interview in July 2023, Althoff attended a stop on Drake's "It's All a Blur" tour in character, bringing her a signature apathy and disinterest to the concert. But the friendly mood did not last long; soon after the interview aired she and the "Nonstop" rapper un-followed each other on Instagram – the internet equivalent of a fiery argument. But a potential beef with a rapper wasn't the only downside from the interview: Althoff was hit with a brutal backlash, including the aforementioned accusations of infidelity. Eventually, she removed the interview from streaming platforms, but gave no explanation for why she took the ludicrously successful video – which gained over 10 million views on her YouTube channel – off the web.
Bobbi Althoff has been open about her struggles with depression and her insecurities
Life in the spotlight may look like a dream, but for Bobbi Althoff, her rise to the top of the new media animal kingdom hasn't been easy. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she revealed that her origin story was far from picture-perfect, "I had such a bad childhood, I desperately wanted to grow up. I thought it might never happen. I was suicidal in high school, and I tried to kill myself." She also shed light on her mental health as an adult: "Even to this day, as someone who struggles with depression, my kids are my reason to live... When I don't feel like the world needs me or that I have a place here, I know that my kids need me and that I owe it to them to keep trying. Negative comments don't get to me, but my self-doubt does."
Althoff has used her chronic self-doubt to aid her career. As she explained, "I'm very insecure, and the character that I've created is made up of my biggest insecurities. I've just made her into someone who's proud of who she is." It's a noble attitude to own one's anxieties, and it's impressive that Althoff has made the best of a bad situation. But her career motivation comes from a different source, "My kids are my purpose, and if I have to get a job at freakin' McDonald's after all of this, that's what I'll do. My kids need a mom to provide for them, and I will." We applaud Althoff for that mindset.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Bobbi Althoff landed a date with Shaquille O'Neal
Although many consider Bobbi Althoff the American Amelia Dimoldenberg, a.k.a. The Chicken Shop girl, she actually landed a date with Shaquille O'Neal of Shaq Bowl fame via a podcast that wasn't her own. In an interview with Funny Marco – one of the few pre-Drake guests on "The Really Good Podcast" and a comedian who Althoff gave $20,000 for starting her career — on "The Big Podcast with Shaq," the former Miami Heat baller called Althoff to ask her on a date. "I'm sitting here with Funny Marco. He told me to ask you on a date, so can I take you to the movies?" Althoff replied in her characteristic monosyllabic manner, "Sure."
It wasn't the first time that O'Neal and former mommy vlogger had crossed paths, with the pair releasing an episode of Althoff's podcast together in September 2023. In that episode of "The Really Good Podcast," they share an odd chemistry, with O'Neal keen to impress the aloof Althoff by mentioning that he has a PhD (clarifying for her he's not a medical doctor but a psychiatrist) and talking about his love of dubstep, revealing his nick is "The dubstep dad." All the while, Althoff is preoccupied with his big hands. "Your hands are really, really big. But go ahead." she told the former NBA star.
Bobbi Althoff has been accused of being an industry plant
Bobbi Althoff's swift rise to fame has caused many commentators to question whether her ascent has been organic or contrived. The question being: is Althoff an industry plant? The term "industry plant" first became popularized within the rap world during the early 2010s, with Drake — funnily enough — being an early member of the accused for finding fame through his friendship with Lil Wayne. Other A-list recording artists, like Lana Del Rey and Midwest Princess Chappell Roan, have been hit with the dubious accusation.
Questions over Althoff's legitimacy are fair; she burst onto the scene with her Drake interview on a podcast that had only previously featured fellow comedians as its interviewees. Eric Schiffer, a Hollywood insider and crisis PR expert, agrees. He told Business Insider that there may be more Althoff's come up than meets the eye, "Many times people develop friendships with people that they work with and partner with, and so they will help each other at times and helping in a case like Bobbi might be bringing one of their stars in their stable to do her show."
However, in the aforementioned interview with Cosmopolitan, Althoff rebuffed the allegation that she's an astro-turfed star. When asked if she was an industry plant, she answered, "I am not. I think that's the funniest thing and it's really fun to lean into." Giving clarity on how she landed the viral interview, she said, "I had an agency for brand deals, but I was doing the podcast fully on my own. It wasn't until I posted the first preview clip of the Drake interview and it went viral that [her talent agency] reached out to me."
She was the victim of a deepfake scandal
Unfortunately for Bobbi Althoff, online fame has not only brought about success but also shown her worst side of the internet. In February 2024, a sexually explicit AI-generated video of Althoff surfaced online via X. The video remained on the site for the day, with new posts appearing – mostly from bot accounts – until it was deleted and X's @Safety account doubled down on their zero-tolerance policy on non-consensual nudity. It was not the first time a celebrity had been embroiled in deepfake images, with Taylor Swift befalling a similar fate earlier in the same month.
These deepfake videos are a sad and an all-too-common indictment of the internet, as more often than not the forged videos use images of women. As Boston University's professor of law, Danielle Citron, put it, "Deepfake technology is being weaponized against women." The statistics back Citron's claim up, with 96% of deepfake videos being explicit and 99% of those videos mapping in female celebrities' faces, as per the Guardian.
Althoff was quick to clarify that it was not her in the video, in an Instagram story she wrote, "Hate to disappoint you all, but the reason I'm trending is 100% not me and is definitely AI generated." Continuing to voice her bafflement at the scandal, "I felt like it was a mistake or something, that it was bots or something. I didn't realize that it was people actually believing that that was me until my whole team called me and were like, 'Is this real?'" (via CNN).
In 2025, Bobbi Althoff was named one of Forbes 30 under 30
Despite career switches and controversies, Bobbi Althoff continues to be highly successful in the media sphere. Althoff cemented her place among the rich and famous with a profile as part of Forbes' esteemed 2025 "30 under 30" cohort. The honor was definitely well-deserved; in the 12 months after her interview with Drake, Althoff took home an estimated $2.9 million through brand deals and partnerships, as per Forbes. In 2024, she also signed a long-term contract with Studio71, a global media company, which made her stablemates with Trixie Mattel and Katya.
Althoff's rise to fame has given her a phenomenal amount of wealth, but she is keen to keep her feet on the ground. "I don't know how it keeps working for me," she told the business magazine. "I'm just taking it one interview at a time." She was even able to give her children a college fund through her sudden rise to the top and she revealed her joy about their future to Cosmopolitan in 2023, "And the fact that my children are not going to have to worry about that... it makes me feel so good that they are provided for. And I don't know how to explain it other than to say it's a really great feeling."
Bobbi Althoff was kicked out of one of Drake's parties
In March 2024, the beef between Bobbi Althoff and Drake seemed to be a thing of the past after the Instagram un-following debacle. In the same month, at SXSW (read: South by South West, an event in Austin, Texas for all kinds of media, from film to comedy), where Drake's new docuseries, "Magic City: An American Fantasy," was premiering, his production company, DreamCrew Entertainment, threw a party to celebrate. The Toronto native was not in Texas – March was the month Drake's beef with Super Bowl halftime performer Kendrick Lamar began — but his production company recreated the docuseries' titular Altlanta strip club Magic City, which has had a long-running influence on rap, for the function. Drake's team decorated the ZACH Theatre with stripper poles, neon signage, and wads of cash to turn Austin into Atlanta.
All seemed to be going well...That was until Althoff showed up uninvited. She was met with disdain from Drizzy's crew, as an eyewitness told the Daily Mail, "I have no idea how she got in because she was not invited by organizers or hosts of the event. If you look up the past history between her and Drake, it's easy to see why she wasn't invited — and why she was removed as soon as possible." Things move fast in show business, which Althoff found out to her misfortune. One day you can be podcasting in bed with Drake, the next you can be kicked out of his party.