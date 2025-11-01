Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Can't Escape Their Past Romance

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole is a sports journalist and podcaster who also started a wellness brand called Tribe Therepē. She's also fashion influencer, so it's unsurprising that Kayla Nicole has served some head-turning looks over the years. But despite her professional accomplishments, people continue to focus on her personal life. Specifically, her former relationship with Kelce.

Nicole was in an on-and-off relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end from 2017 until 2022. After their breakup, Kelce moved on with pop superstar Taylor Swift, and the internet has been buzzing about Nicole ever since. "Sometimes I will click an article if I feel the headline is so sensationalized," she shared with People in October 2025. "My mouth almost drops when I see some things about me ... It's pretty disheartening."

It seems as though the media won't stop asking her about the NFL star, whether or not she has any interest in talking about him, which has created some awkward red carpet moments for the Pepperdine graduate. At a House of Champion event in September, Nicole was asked by a Daily Mail reporter if she had a comment on Swift and Kelce's engagement, which had been announced in August. "Oh, no, no, no, but I'm really happy to be here at Champion, though! This is a dope party," she replied.