Lainey Wilson's Biggest Fashion Disasters

Lainey Wilson's stunning transformation from singer-songwriter to "Yellowstone" star has pushed her adventurous style onto carpets and stages across the globe. Always pairing bold patterns with each other or opting for more loud and proud colors, the country performer has donned more than her fair share of funky ensembles in attendance at many high-profile events. Wilson described her approach to her personal style in an interview with People's StyleWatch: "I feel like I get to get up every single morning just like writing a song I get to express myself however I am feeling that day," she said with a smile (and her signature bell-bottoms).

Bell-bottoms are one of the few staples in Wilson's wardrobe. This love runs deep too. In 2023, she claimed that she had worn bell-bottoms every day for eight straight years. She joked with People, "I'll probably be 90 years old and still wearing bell-bottoms — I don't think anybody's ever seen my ankles!" Outside of this pillar in her closet, we have Dolly Parton, Stevie Nicks, and Janis Joplin to thank for Wilson's out-there style. While it's great to see such a powerful force in the country music space take on a daring approach to the world of fashion, especially one so inspired by music greats before her, Wilson's creative style has landed her in some iffy outfits over the years.