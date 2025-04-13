Details About Lainey Wilson's Time On Yellowstone

Singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson has been part of the American country music scene for just about her entire adult life, dropping her debut studio album back in 2014, when she was just 22 years old. Since then, Wilson has had a stunning transformation, while her star has only continued to rise. Things really took off around 2020, when Wilson's breakout single "Things a Man Oughta Know" went RIAA Gold. The track also reached the top of Billboard's Country Airplay chart, with Wilson's 2023 single "Watermelon Moonshine" later achieving the same feat. All that being said, one major contributing factor to Wilson's increased notoriety was her role on the super popular neo-Western series "Yellowstone."

It all began in 2019, when the show's Season 2 opener, "A Thundering," featured her 2018 song "Workin' Overtime." "Yellowstone" continued to include a number of Wilson's songs as part of its soundtrack, including "Hold My Halo," "Smell Like Smoke," and "Watermelon Moonshine." Not only that, but starting with Season 5A in 2022, the country singer herself actually had a recurring role as Abby, in her very first acting gig. Wilson certainly has some stories to tell about the whole experience, from how it all came about in the first place to what she stole from the show's set, and how the whole thing sadly almost fell apart before it even began. With that in mind, let's take a look back at Wilson's time on "Yellowstone."