William & Kate Accidentally Put Pippa Middleton's Bad Behavior On Blast With Private Party
Being a member of the royal family — or just being royal adjacent — can be tricky to navigate. All eyes are constantly on every move you make, and if you err, it could end up as a seriously bad PR story. William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, know the deal, since William is next in line for the throne. However, Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton's younger sister, is clearly still learning the art of decorum and the power of keeping a low profile.
In November 2025, William and Kate moved their family into their new forever home in Windsor Great Park. While this major change irritated the locals before the family had even moved in, the deed was finished in record time. To show their appreciation for everyone who worked so hard and quickly to have the home move-in ready for the family of five, William and Kate threw a party at The York Club. This shindig was super low-key and apparently didn't cause any disturbances. "The couple very sweetly just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has worked tirelessly to help," a source told the Daily Mail.
The Prince and Princess of Wales' private party painted Pippa and husband James Matthews in a bad light, though, because of how much of a train wreck Pippa's 50th birthday bash for James was. This happened back in September 2025, and according to the Daily Mail, the party angered neighbors who were constantly disturbed by the loud party noises.
Pippa Middleton has a bad track record with her neighbors
Pippa Middleton's birthday party for husband James Matthews wasn't an ordinary celebration. The event actually had a Spitfire display, which seemed like something that should never happen in a residential neighborhood. Some of the locals spoke to the Daily Mail and vented their frustrations over the shindig, which lasted from the afternoon into the early hours of the morning. "It's common courtesy and respect," one neighbor said. "There are a lot of very nice people who have a lot of money, but this is about entitlement." Another person shared how they weren't surprised about what happened, considering the party's host.
James's party wasn't the first time Pippa had earned the wrath of her neighbors. With a penchant for diva behavior, Pippa decided to cut off a footpath in October 2024 that people had been regularly using and put up "no trespassing" warning signs. The path is technically part of Pippa and James' sprawling 145-acre property, but the previous owner had allowed locals to use it.
"I like to walk, and I don't see why I can't walk there. I have been walking along there for 50 years," one person told the Daily Mail. "When Sir Terence had it, he had no objections. I think we should have a right to roam." This villager also felt like the signs Pippa and James put up were dividing them from the rest of the neighborhood. "It feels like us and them." Not the best way to earn a warm welcome from people.