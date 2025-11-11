William & Kate Accidentally Put Pippa Middleton's Bad Behavior On Blast With Private Party

Being a member of the royal family — or just being royal adjacent — can be tricky to navigate. All eyes are constantly on every move you make, and if you err, it could end up as a seriously bad PR story. William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, know the deal, since William is next in line for the throne. However, Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton's younger sister, is clearly still learning the art of decorum and the power of keeping a low profile.

In November 2025, William and Kate moved their family into their new forever home in Windsor Great Park. While this major change irritated the locals before the family had even moved in, the deed was finished in record time. To show their appreciation for everyone who worked so hard and quickly to have the home move-in ready for the family of five, William and Kate threw a party at The York Club. This shindig was super low-key and apparently didn't cause any disturbances. "The couple very sweetly just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has worked tirelessly to help," a source told the Daily Mail.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' private party painted Pippa and husband James Matthews in a bad light, though, because of how much of a train wreck Pippa's 50th birthday bash for James was. This happened back in September 2025, and according to the Daily Mail, the party angered neighbors who were constantly disturbed by the loud party noises.