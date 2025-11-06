Nicole Kidman Getting 'Arrested' At A Sabrina Carpenter Concert Proves She's Winning The Divorce

Nicole Kidman is under arrest — and she's doing it in style, of course. While Kidman may not actually be in trouble with the law, she did find herself in a pair of fuzzy pink handcuffs at Sabrina Carpenter's concert in Nashville on November 4, 2025. Keith Urban's petty behavior at his own concerts has had everyone on Kidman's team amid their messy split lately. And, now, Kidman got the ultimate closeup at a concert? Talk about winning the break up. We just know Urban is annoyed about this one.

When it's time to play her song "Juno," it's become a concert tradition for Carpenter to choose someone to handcuff. Margaret Qualley, Gigi Hadid, Anne Hathaway, and others have gotten the honor in the past. This time, Carpenter paid perfect homage to Kidman, asking her audience, "We come to this arena for magic, right?" per TikTok. This was a cheeky nod to Kidman's line, "We come to this place for magic," in her iconic AMC Theatres promo video (via YouTube). In this case, rather than a movie playing, some red and blue lights lit up the stage, and sirens went off as the cameras focused on Kidman, who was standing nearby. The screens behind Carpenter also read, "You're under arrest for being too hot."

"I expected to find love but not my soulmate," Carpenter said before asking Kidman's name to the sound of cheers from the crowd. "You're so 'Babygirl,' I don't know what to do," Carpenter told Kidman, alluding to one of the star's famous roles, before giving her the pink handcuffs.