Nicole Kidman Getting 'Arrested' At A Sabrina Carpenter Concert Proves She's Winning The Divorce
Nicole Kidman is under arrest — and she's doing it in style, of course. While Kidman may not actually be in trouble with the law, she did find herself in a pair of fuzzy pink handcuffs at Sabrina Carpenter's concert in Nashville on November 4, 2025. Keith Urban's petty behavior at his own concerts has had everyone on Kidman's team amid their messy split lately. And, now, Kidman got the ultimate closeup at a concert? Talk about winning the break up. We just know Urban is annoyed about this one.
@people
We come to the #ShortnSweet tour for magic ... and to see who #SabrinaCarpenter "arrests" next. This time? It was NicoleKidman. 😍 #Juno #MansBestFriend
♬ Calm background music with acoustic guitar and saxophone(1288148) – ame
When it's time to play her song "Juno," it's become a concert tradition for Carpenter to choose someone to handcuff. Margaret Qualley, Gigi Hadid, Anne Hathaway, and others have gotten the honor in the past. This time, Carpenter paid perfect homage to Kidman, asking her audience, "We come to this arena for magic, right?" per TikTok. This was a cheeky nod to Kidman's line, "We come to this place for magic," in her iconic AMC Theatres promo video (via YouTube). In this case, rather than a movie playing, some red and blue lights lit up the stage, and sirens went off as the cameras focused on Kidman, who was standing nearby. The screens behind Carpenter also read, "You're under arrest for being too hot."
"I expected to find love but not my soulmate," Carpenter said before asking Kidman's name to the sound of cheers from the crowd. "You're so 'Babygirl,' I don't know what to do," Carpenter told Kidman, alluding to one of the star's famous roles, before giving her the pink handcuffs.
Nicole Kidman's daughter joked about the moment online
"This one's for Nicole, everybody!" Sabrina Carpenter told the audience before singing the flirtatious song to Nicole Kidman. In the video of the special concert moment, Kidman is seen smiling with her long, blond locks, a red t-shirt, and a pair of jeans, as a perfect followup to the understated revenge outfit that earned her royal comparisons last month.
As if Kidman getting a song dedicated to her at a Sabrina Carpenter concert while showing off her divorce glow up wasn't enough of a middle finger to Keith Urban, she was also there with their daughter, Sunday Rose. Sunday shared a funny text from her mom from that night on her Instagram Story. In the screenshot, Kidman wrote, "Hi Baby,I'm heading down to be arrested.x," and Sunday captioned the photo, "thanks mom and @sabrinacarpenter." On a screenshot of the Instagram Story on X, one commenter wrote, "nicole is winning this divorce by miles." And, after this viral moment, we'd have to agree. Spending time with your daughter and one of the biggest pop stars of the moment, all while looking effortlessly stunning? That definitely seems like a post-divorce win only Kidman could really pull off.