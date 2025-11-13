How Brittany Mahomes Feels About Other Women Flirting With Husband Patrick

When your husband is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, with three Super Bowl MVP titles to his name, it stands to reason that he's going to get a lot of female attention. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, knows this all too well. But, thankfully, she doesn't let it bother her too much. That's not to say Brittany likes it, mind you. In fact, it's rather clear that the former soccer player absolutely doesn't. But, despite any perceived red flags in Brittany's relationship with Patrick, it's not something she blames him for. In April 2023, the popular WAG held a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories.

When asked by a curious fan how she felt about "all the women trying to get after your husband," Brittany responded, "Lol it's actually really sad how disrespectful some women are... But they are a waist [sic] of my time & not going to disturb my peace," (via Us Weekly). The mother-of-three acknowledged that while she initially found it tough dealing with Patrick getting hit on all the time, and it used to really get to her, it's something Brittany learned to let go. As she proudly proclaimed, "I am now to a point where I could care less!"

Having someone else openly flirting with your partner is never fun, but even though it was quite challenging initially, it's pretty clear why Brittany feels a certain level of security in her relationship. Patrick Mahomes has been openly criticized for allegedly putting football over family, so any further qualms notwithstanding, stepping out on his wife just sounds like a logistical nightmare. But it's also worth mentioning that Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' romance bloomed long before he was a household name.