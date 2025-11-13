How Brittany Mahomes Feels About Other Women Flirting With Husband Patrick
When your husband is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, with three Super Bowl MVP titles to his name, it stands to reason that he's going to get a lot of female attention. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, knows this all too well. But, thankfully, she doesn't let it bother her too much. That's not to say Brittany likes it, mind you. In fact, it's rather clear that the former soccer player absolutely doesn't. But, despite any perceived red flags in Brittany's relationship with Patrick, it's not something she blames him for. In April 2023, the popular WAG held a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories.
When asked by a curious fan how she felt about "all the women trying to get after your husband," Brittany responded, "Lol it's actually really sad how disrespectful some women are... But they are a waist [sic] of my time & not going to disturb my peace," (via Us Weekly). The mother-of-three acknowledged that while she initially found it tough dealing with Patrick getting hit on all the time, and it used to really get to her, it's something Brittany learned to let go. As she proudly proclaimed, "I am now to a point where I could care less!"
Having someone else openly flirting with your partner is never fun, but even though it was quite challenging initially, it's pretty clear why Brittany feels a certain level of security in her relationship. Patrick Mahomes has been openly criticized for allegedly putting football over family, so any further qualms notwithstanding, stepping out on his wife just sounds like a logistical nightmare. But it's also worth mentioning that Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' romance bloomed long before he was a household name.
Patrick Mahomes' fame was difficult for Brittany to get used to
While all the attention Patrick Mahomes gets is something Brittany Mahomes gradually learned to brush off, it was also part of a larger trend of things she just had to get used to as a woman with a famous husband. Still, it was definitely an adjustment for both parties regardless. After all, when the two first started dating back in 2012, they were just regular high school kids. But Brittany caught the brunt of it in certain respects. In the 2023 Netflix docuseries "Quarterback," the WAG sadly remarked, "I was not prepared for this. And at such a young age. We were in love and I loved him with all of my heart. But [...] I didn't expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire," (via People).
Although Brittany Mahomes has shamelessly flaunted some expensive accessories at Patrick's games, the fact that they go so far back at least gives her an ironclad defense against the "gold digger" allegations. As the former college soccer star sarcastically quipped in that same 2023 Instagram Q&A, to a user levying such accusations, "I wish I dug and found gold." Brittany also credits Patrick with helping her tune out the peanut gallery. While the Chiefs quarterback didn't reach massive fame until adulthood, his father is a former Major League Baseball player, meaning that Patrick likely picked up a few useful tricks during his youth. As Brittany shared in "Quarterback," "He is a lot better at it than I am, maybe because his dad played professional sports, so I think he was around it and he understood it a lot more than I did," (via People). Either way, they approach it as a team.