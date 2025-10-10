Wildly Expensive Accessories Brittany Mahomes Has Shamelessly Flaunted On Game Day
Like many celebrity wives, Brittany Mahomes owns some ridiculously expensive things. Being married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — plus co-owning a women's soccer team and running her own fitness line — has padded out both her bank account and her collection quite nicely. But, unlike celebs who prefer to be more discreet about their wealth, Brittany Mahomes enjoys giving fans a glimpse into her massive closet as well as showing off her impressive accessories on game day, via her Instagram account. Take, for instance, the ensemble Brittany chose for the September 21, 2025, game against the New York Giants.
For the "Funday Sunday," as the WAG quipped, she chose a white jacket and trousers, red shoes, and a KHAITE "Elena" handbag in cream with raspberry-red rose details. At $1,900, it cost more than many women's total wardrobes. And yet, that was a bargain compared to the Louis Vuitton bag Brittany brought to a game in November 2024. The "Around Me PM" number typically retails for a breathtaking $4,450. When the Chiefs faced off against the Baltimore Ravens on September 28, 2025, the proud mama brought all three of her children to cheer on their dad.
She also brought out a bauble that Brittany had sported earlier in the year at Super Bowl LIX: A double-strand VRAI diamond necklace that typically costs an eye-watering $73,000. The former soccer player paired it with a set of diamond earrings that no doubt came with an impressive price tag too. Some moms might have worried that their toddler would tug too hard on their chain and send all those baguettes flying into the end zone, but Brittany seemed totally chill about the apparent risks; at any rate, the Chiefs fared much better than they did at the Bowl so it wasn't bad luck.
Brittany Mahomes doesn't need a special occasion to bring out the bling
Much as it helps to keep her in jewelry and fancy handbags, Brittany Mahomes' side hustle is also considered somewhat questionable. When the WAG is not at work or caring for her kids, she curates sponsored posts appealing to her millions of followers. And, on at least one occasion, it got her into legal hot water. Brittany appeared in an ad for a drug that didn't include disclaimers about its risks, and the FDA demanded the spot be pulled. The businesswoman has also taken some serious flak for prioritizing her social media presence over her health. Just a week after giving birth to daughter Golden, in January 2025, Brittany appeared on the sidelines toting a red Miu Miu bag worth $2,550. Some fans felt she was setting a bad example for other new moms.
Then again, Brittany isn't your average new mom; when you're an influencer, you have to stay current. And when your branding is all about flaunting your considerable wealth, you have to bring the bling at all times. Though she switches up her accessories from day to day, there's one that stays constant — and notably, it's the priciest one of all. Brittany Mahomes' engagement ring, which she regularly wears to Chiefs games, is believed to have cost anywhere from $350,000 to $800,000. That doesn't deter the former soccer player from wearing it not only at the stadium, but also on family outings to Legoland, the San Diego Zoo, golfing, and apple-picking. When you're not worried about losing a six-figure ring on a kiddie roller coaster, you know you've made it.