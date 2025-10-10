Wildly Expensive Accessories Brittany Mahomes Has Shamelessly Flaunted On Game Day

Like many celebrity wives, Brittany Mahomes owns some ridiculously expensive things. Being married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — plus co-owning a women's soccer team and running her own fitness line — has padded out both her bank account and her collection quite nicely. But, unlike celebs who prefer to be more discreet about their wealth, Brittany Mahomes enjoys giving fans a glimpse into her massive closet as well as showing off her impressive accessories on game day, via her Instagram account. Take, for instance, the ensemble Brittany chose for the September 21, 2025, game against the New York Giants.

For the "Funday Sunday," as the WAG quipped, she chose a white jacket and trousers, red shoes, and a KHAITE "Elena" handbag in cream with raspberry-red rose details. At $1,900, it cost more than many women's total wardrobes. And yet, that was a bargain compared to the Louis Vuitton bag Brittany brought to a game in November 2024. The "Around Me PM" number typically retails for a breathtaking $4,450. When the Chiefs faced off against the Baltimore Ravens on September 28, 2025, the proud mama brought all three of her children to cheer on their dad.

She also brought out a bauble that Brittany had sported earlier in the year at Super Bowl LIX: A double-strand VRAI diamond necklace that typically costs an eye-watering $73,000. The former soccer player paired it with a set of diamond earrings that no doubt came with an impressive price tag too. Some moms might have worried that their toddler would tug too hard on their chain and send all those baguettes flying into the end zone, but Brittany seemed totally chill about the apparent risks; at any rate, the Chiefs fared much better than they did at the Bowl so it wasn't bad luck.