Are Taylor Swift & Hailee Steinfeld Friends? How The NFL WAGs Feel About Each Other

Although Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld's fans were once caught in a brutal Internet war over the NFL WAGs, the two women don't actually seem to have any bad blood with each other. In fact, the world-conquering pop star and Oscar-nominated actor actually knew each other well before they both fell in love with football players. In a 2013 interview with E! News, Steinfeld revealed that her friendship with Swift began around 2010, when their mutual friend, Emma Stone, linked the two up. In the following years, the "Sinners" star became a key part of Swift's iconic girls-only squad (which she crafted for a tragic reason). Steinfeld enjoyed several fun nights out with the then-tight-knit group, and even made a cameo in the Grammy winner's 2015 music video for "Bad Blood."

In a May 2015 interview with USA Today, Steinfeld gushed of the pop star, "I'm able to look up to her for just about everything." The "Starving" songstress later added, "She sets such an incredible example for everyone — let alone just me — that she's such an inspiration. I really do look up to her as an artist and as a person." However, in an August 2016 chat with Seventeen magazine, Steinfeld set the record straight on their friendship, clarifying that they weren't quite as close as the world seemingly believed. Even so, the actor insisted that she admired the "Shake It Off" hitmaker regardless. Swift and Steinfeld's friendship fizzled out as the two women gradually stopped stepping out together as frequently. Given that there's no evidence of a feud between the two singers, it seems they simply lost touch after Swift went under the radar in 2016 due to her beef with Kanye West.