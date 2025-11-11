Are Taylor Swift & Hailee Steinfeld Friends? How The NFL WAGs Feel About Each Other
Although Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld's fans were once caught in a brutal Internet war over the NFL WAGs, the two women don't actually seem to have any bad blood with each other. In fact, the world-conquering pop star and Oscar-nominated actor actually knew each other well before they both fell in love with football players. In a 2013 interview with E! News, Steinfeld revealed that her friendship with Swift began around 2010, when their mutual friend, Emma Stone, linked the two up. In the following years, the "Sinners" star became a key part of Swift's iconic girls-only squad (which she crafted for a tragic reason). Steinfeld enjoyed several fun nights out with the then-tight-knit group, and even made a cameo in the Grammy winner's 2015 music video for "Bad Blood."
In a May 2015 interview with USA Today, Steinfeld gushed of the pop star, "I'm able to look up to her for just about everything." The "Starving" songstress later added, "She sets such an incredible example for everyone — let alone just me — that she's such an inspiration. I really do look up to her as an artist and as a person." However, in an August 2016 chat with Seventeen magazine, Steinfeld set the record straight on their friendship, clarifying that they weren't quite as close as the world seemingly believed. Even so, the actor insisted that she admired the "Shake It Off" hitmaker regardless. Swift and Steinfeld's friendship fizzled out as the two women gradually stopped stepping out together as frequently. Given that there's no evidence of a feud between the two singers, it seems they simply lost touch after Swift went under the radar in 2016 due to her beef with Kanye West.
Hailee Steinfeld and Taylor Swift remained supportive of each other
While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," in November 2019, Hailee Steinfeld praised Taylor Swift's "You Need To Calm Down" music video and labeled her one of her "favorite people." The "True Grit" star's face also lit up when a Capital FM DJ informed her that Swift's hit 2020 album "Evermore" may have been inspired by poet Emily Dickinson, whom Steinfeld notably played in "Dickinson." There's no doubt that the actor continues to hold the memories of their friendship dear to her heart even years later, since Steinfeld confirmed to People in 2023 that she still looked back on the "Bad Blood" music video shoot fondly, enthusing, "To be a part of Taylor's world and her vision was an honor, truly. I'm literally chasing the dates of her Eras tour trying to figure out when I can make it."
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the "Most Girls" songstress managed to carve time out of her hectic schedule to witness the record-breaking tour in person, as she'd hoped. Fans expected the two women to reunite when Steinfeld's now-husband, Josh Allen, played against Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 AFC Championships, but that didn't happen either. However, the "Cardigan" hitmaker subtly showed her support for Steinfeld's engagement to Allen in 2024 by liking their Instagram post announcing the happy news. Although the Internet frequently pits the Buffalo Bills player against Swift's NFL tight end fiancé, they appear to be on good terms, too, since they've gone out golfing several times. Given all this, it's safe to say a little reunion isn't totally out of the question down the line.