Melania's Team Shuts Down Barron Trump Rumor That Had Malia Obama On Everyone's Lips

Since taking office in 2025, President Donald Trump has seemingly had his eyes on several particular targets, one of which would be Harvard University. After freezing over $2 billion in federal grants, the Trump administration then sought to end further funding to the university through cancelling around $100 million worth of government contracts (per BBC). Considering all the angst pointed in Harvard's direction, many began to wonder if there was an ulterior motive for Trump's ire. Since former president Barack Obama's daughter Malia Obama went to Harvard to study filmmaking, it seems like a fairly easy assumption that Trump could be mad at the university simply for letting a rival attend. However, it has been suggested by some on social media that Barron Trump was rejected from the prestigious Ivy League, which is why daddy Donald has taken such an aggressive approach with the university.

Many took to X, formerly Twitter, to lay ground for the rumor. One user wrote, "Trump's war on Harvard ignited after Barron Trump 'didn't get in.'" Another claimed, "The Obamas went to Harvard, including Malia. [Barron] was rejected." Even US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island wrote, "Can't help but wonder how many Trumps got rejected by Harvard." Clearly there was enough smoke for people to point to, which caused Melania Trump to flaunt her strange relationship with Barron by coming to his aid to set the record straight.