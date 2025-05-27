Melania's Team Shuts Down Barron Trump Rumor That Had Malia Obama On Everyone's Lips
Since taking office in 2025, President Donald Trump has seemingly had his eyes on several particular targets, one of which would be Harvard University. After freezing over $2 billion in federal grants, the Trump administration then sought to end further funding to the university through cancelling around $100 million worth of government contracts (per BBC). Considering all the angst pointed in Harvard's direction, many began to wonder if there was an ulterior motive for Trump's ire. Since former president Barack Obama's daughter Malia Obama went to Harvard to study filmmaking, it seems like a fairly easy assumption that Trump could be mad at the university simply for letting a rival attend. However, it has been suggested by some on social media that Barron Trump was rejected from the prestigious Ivy League, which is why daddy Donald has taken such an aggressive approach with the university.
Many took to X, formerly Twitter, to lay ground for the rumor. One user wrote, "Trump's war on Harvard ignited after Barron Trump 'didn't get in.'" Another claimed, "The Obamas went to Harvard, including Malia. [Barron] was rejected." Even US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island wrote, "Can't help but wonder how many Trumps got rejected by Harvard." Clearly there was enough smoke for people to point to, which caused Melania Trump to flaunt her strange relationship with Barron by coming to his aid to set the record straight.
According to Melania's spokesperson, Barron didn't even apply to Harvard
In an attempt to clear the air about Barron Trump's college admissions, Nick Clemens, spokesperson for Melania Trump, sent out a statement (via Palm Beach Post) that said, "Barron did not apply to Harvard." Plus, according to Donald Trump at a July 2024 rally, Barron "got into every college he wanted to." When it was finally revealed that Barron would be attending New York University, it seemed like both an odd and perfect fit. Enrolled in the Stern School of Business, Barron is expected to graduate in 2028, which gives Melania plenty of opportunity to ditch the White House for New York during the time being.
While Barron is doing his best to make his parents proud while at school, NYU life is surely different for him than his peers. It's awkward for Barron to have Secret Security following him around all the time — something Malia Obama most likely also had to navigate at Harvard. For his part, Barron is doing his best to keep a low profile at NYU, which has accidentally come back to haunt him, perhaps making him more intriguing than he intended. However, he has successfully wrapped up his freshman year at the university and seems to be making decent strides, even if Barron's towering height is all Donald can talk about.