Meghan Markle And Prince Harry May Be Next On The Royal Chopping Block After Andrew

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's life since being ousted from the royal family has included the stripping of his whole royal title — hence his introduction as a Mountbatten Windsor. Indeed, as of November 3, 2025 King Charles III officially removed Andrew's rank as a prince, according to The Gazette, the U.K.'s official public record (via the Associated Press). It has since sparked chatter around the futures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who exited royal life in 2020. According to insiders, Meghan and Harry's fate, once William, Prince of Wales, becomes king, could look a lot like Andrew's.

"Getting rid of Andrew has been a very useful exercise in showing what's possible regarding titles," British historian Andrew Lownie told News Nation of the disgraced former royal, who was infamously connected to convicted sex offender Jefferey Epstein. "And it's a warning shot across Harry's bow." According to Lownie, there is no salvaging the brotherhood between Harry and William. "The relationship between William and Harry is over," he said, noting that William may even go so far as barring Harry from royal events, including his own father's funeral.

With that in mind, many are expecting William to strip Harry and his wife, Meghan, of their official titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, since they relinquished their duties as such. According to British journalist Rub Schuter's sources, however, the two people most shocked about the stripping of titles were Harry and Meghan themselves. "[Harry's] stomach dropped," an insider told Schuter for his Substack. "He thought titles were untouchable." Meghan reportedly reacted similarly.