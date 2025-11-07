Meghan Markle And Prince Harry May Be Next On The Royal Chopping Block After Andrew
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's life since being ousted from the royal family has included the stripping of his whole royal title — hence his introduction as a Mountbatten Windsor. Indeed, as of November 3, 2025 King Charles III officially removed Andrew's rank as a prince, according to The Gazette, the U.K.'s official public record (via the Associated Press). It has since sparked chatter around the futures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who exited royal life in 2020. According to insiders, Meghan and Harry's fate, once William, Prince of Wales, becomes king, could look a lot like Andrew's.
"Getting rid of Andrew has been a very useful exercise in showing what's possible regarding titles," British historian Andrew Lownie told News Nation of the disgraced former royal, who was infamously connected to convicted sex offender Jefferey Epstein. "And it's a warning shot across Harry's bow." According to Lownie, there is no salvaging the brotherhood between Harry and William. "The relationship between William and Harry is over," he said, noting that William may even go so far as barring Harry from royal events, including his own father's funeral.
With that in mind, many are expecting William to strip Harry and his wife, Meghan, of their official titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, since they relinquished their duties as such. According to British journalist Rub Schuter's sources, however, the two people most shocked about the stripping of titles were Harry and Meghan themselves. "[Harry's] stomach dropped," an insider told Schuter for his Substack. "He thought titles were untouchable." Meghan reportedly reacted similarly.
William is said to be considering stripping many other royals of their titles
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might not be the only ones on the chopping block; sources have revealed Prince William's inclination to strip many other family members of their royal titles. Many have been wondering what will happen to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie now that their father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, lost his title. Well, according to sources from The Daily Beast, William might remove the honorifics from their names — now that his father has led by example by removing "His Royal Highness" from Andrew's name with a formal document from the monarchy called a Letters Patent.
According to the outlet, the royal children might also have to say goodbye to their titles. Their sources suggested that Harry and Meghan's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will be required to drop the prince and princess titles, which their parents secured for them in 2023. Additionally, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William's children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — may relinquish their royal prefixes; however, the source said their titles will be "parked" to allow the children to choose for themselves if they want to continue to be princes or a princess as adults.