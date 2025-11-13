Nancy Pelosi And Donald Trump Have Been Locked In A Bitter Feud

President Donald Trump has a history of being quick on his toes when crafting digging nicknames against his enemies. The school-yard tactic gives the politician a quick and memorable way to smear his opponents in speeches, tweets, Truth Social posts, and White House briefings. His formula is simple: add a short adjective before the first name of his opposition, and bam — the perfect nickname for total "gotcha" moments.

"Sleepy Joe," "Crazy Kamala," "Cryin' Chuck Schumer," "Little Marco" (coined for Marco Rubio, who is now the president's Secretary of State), the list goes on. But, in a 2019 response to White House Press Corps questions, Trump was at a loss with his teasing ways. "Nancy Pelosi, or Nancy as I call her," (via CNN) the president said before the crowd of reporters. The room felt the gap in his words where he would've typically coined a demeaning moniker for his political enemy.

It's rare that the president is at a loss for words, especially cruel words, but maybe it was the former speaker of the house's political career that fortified her as an opponent not to be reckoned with. Or, in a simpler, more probable explanation, maybe Trump just got too proud of his ability to think on the fly that he walked into the set-up unprepared.