Nancy Pelosi And Donald Trump Have Been Locked In A Bitter Feud
First and only female speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and President of the United States, Donald Trump, have been locked in a bitter dispute since the real estate mogul started his run for presidential office in 2016. The foundation of this feud boils down to the pair's downright disdain for each other. In November 2025, this feud resurfaced as Pelosi announced that she will not be seeking another term. In response, President Donald Trump had a few choice words to say (via The Hill), "I think she's an evil woman. I'm glad she's retiring." He continued, "I thought she was an evil woman who did a poor job who cost the country a lot in damages and in reputation. I thought she was terrible."
Pelosi, never one to back away from a challenge as a glass-ceiling-breaking congresswoman, snapped right back at the president with her own personal, unfiltered thoughts. "It'll sound like I'm awful about Trump, but he's just a vile creature. The worst thing on the face of the Earth," she told a CNN reporter Elex Michaelson in a November 2025 interview. Pelosi's tumultuous spat with Trump left the creative mind behind nicknames like "Crooked Hillary" and "Crazy Bernie" at a loss for words.
Donald Trump could not come up with a nickname for Pelosi
President Donald Trump has a history of being quick on his toes when crafting digging nicknames against his enemies. The school-yard tactic gives the politician a quick and memorable way to smear his opponents in speeches, tweets, Truth Social posts, and White House briefings. His formula is simple: add a short adjective before the first name of his opposition, and bam — the perfect nickname for total "gotcha" moments.
"Sleepy Joe," "Crazy Kamala," "Cryin' Chuck Schumer," "Little Marco" (coined for Marco Rubio, who is now the president's Secretary of State), the list goes on. But, in a 2019 response to White House Press Corps questions, Trump was at a loss with his teasing ways. "Nancy Pelosi, or Nancy as I call her," (via CNN) the president said before the crowd of reporters. The room felt the gap in his words where he would've typically coined a demeaning moniker for his political enemy.
It's rare that the president is at a loss for words, especially cruel words, but maybe it was the former speaker of the house's political career that fortified her as an opponent not to be reckoned with. Or, in a simpler, more probable explanation, maybe Trump just got too proud of his ability to think on the fly that he walked into the set-up unprepared.