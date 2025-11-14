Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane Has A Bigger Age Gap With His Partner Than You Thought
Many true Hallmark fans are already aware of the fact that Hallmark Channel actor Luke Macfarlane has been in a long-term relationship with professional skier Hig Roberts for years, but not everyone realizes that the "Bros" star is significantly older than his boyfriend. While rumors began circulating about the two in 2022, the couple officially revealed their relationship to the world in June 2023, when they announced the birth of their daughter, Tess Eleanor Macfarlane. While the pair are obviously on the same page about what they want out of life and when, that's somewhat surprising given their age difference. Macfarlane was born in 1980, while his athlete partner was born in 1991, making them about 11 years apart, which is a fairly large age gap.
While some couples' compatibility and longevity may be challenged by being born more than a decade apart, Macfarlane and Roberts seem to be a perfect match. While speaking to Out in March 2025, the "Platonic" actor explained how they were both interested in the same things in life, like being parents, which made their partnership idyllic. "I'm so grateful to be able to share parenting with somebody," he explained to the outlet. "I knew I wanted to be a father, and he wanted to be a dad too, and I feel very fortunate for that. I know a lot of couples struggle with that conversation. He's been a wonderful dad, he really has." Ultimately, the years between them haven't affected their life goals in the slightest.
Luke Macfarlane's bond with his partner knows no bounds
Luke Macfarlane and Hig Roberts' age gap never seemed to be an issue in their relationship, especially since they both knew they wanted to be fathers at the time they started dating. Macfarlane revealed to Out that he was already in the process of becoming a parent when he met Roberts, and it was something they seemed to initially bond over. "I had actually already decided I was going to start a family, and it was kind of something that he learned very quickly after meeting me," Macfarlane revealed to the outlet.
While the "Invincible" voice actor is more often the one to express affection towards his younger partner publicly, the alpine skier gushed over his man in an Instagram post, expressing how proud he was of Macfarlane following the Out interview. "Going to spend a moment here appreciating Luke and the way he is showing up for the world," Roberts wrote. "Having a front row seat to the alignment of your life's passions is beautiful and inspiring." The former United States Ski Team member continued on in the caption, complimenting how sweet-natured his partner is before joking about not receiving a piece of furniture they wanted, showing that the couple must share a great sense of humor.
Macfarlane and Roberts seem to be a couple that support each other always, and see eye to eye on the important things in life despite their 11-year age gap. It just proves that age is just a number after all.