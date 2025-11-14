Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane Has A Bigger Age Gap With His Partner Than You Thought

Many true Hallmark fans are already aware of the fact that Hallmark Channel actor Luke Macfarlane has been in a long-term relationship with professional skier Hig Roberts for years, but not everyone realizes that the "Bros" star is significantly older than his boyfriend. While rumors began circulating about the two in 2022, the couple officially revealed their relationship to the world in June 2023, when they announced the birth of their daughter, Tess Eleanor Macfarlane. While the pair are obviously on the same page about what they want out of life and when, that's somewhat surprising given their age difference. Macfarlane was born in 1980, while his athlete partner was born in 1991, making them about 11 years apart, which is a fairly large age gap.

While some couples' compatibility and longevity may be challenged by being born more than a decade apart, Macfarlane and Roberts seem to be a perfect match. While speaking to Out in March 2025, the "Platonic" actor explained how they were both interested in the same things in life, like being parents, which made their partnership idyllic. "I'm so grateful to be able to share parenting with somebody," he explained to the outlet. "I knew I wanted to be a father, and he wanted to be a dad too, and I feel very fortunate for that. I know a lot of couples struggle with that conversation. He's been a wonderful dad, he really has." Ultimately, the years between them haven't affected their life goals in the slightest.