Luke Macfarlane Has A Good Reason For Sticking Around On The Hallmark Channel

Luke Macfarlane's Hallmark departure in 2022 certainly broke a number of hearts. Reflecting on his decision, the actor shared with the Los Angeles Times: "They've been very good to me, but I think I've told my story for now with those folks." Surprisingly, the "Catch Me If You Claus" star made a comeback to Hallmark in September 2023 with "Notes of Autumn." Naturally, his decision to return to the network piqued fans' curiosities. However, Macfarlane's revelations during his sit-down with writer and comedian Daniel Tosh have us agreeing that he has quite the reason to stick around. The actor disclosed that his appearances in Hallmark movies earn him more than he was paid for the Netflix movie, "Single All the Way" (via YouTube).

Unsurprisingly, these benefits come with clauses. The rom-com star earns residuals, but these only kick in after his films have been re-aired several times and captured substantial viewer interest. He added that his contracts restrict him from working for other networks and starring in holiday-themed projects. Despite the benefits, it's safe to say that money wasn't the only factor, considering Luke Macfarlane will always feel grateful to Hallmark for offering him stability after he came out.