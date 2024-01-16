Luke Macfarlane Has A Good Reason For Sticking Around On The Hallmark Channel
Luke Macfarlane's Hallmark departure in 2022 certainly broke a number of hearts. Reflecting on his decision, the actor shared with the Los Angeles Times: "They've been very good to me, but I think I've told my story for now with those folks." Surprisingly, the "Catch Me If You Claus" star made a comeback to Hallmark in September 2023 with "Notes of Autumn." Naturally, his decision to return to the network piqued fans' curiosities. However, Macfarlane's revelations during his sit-down with writer and comedian Daniel Tosh have us agreeing that he has quite the reason to stick around. The actor disclosed that his appearances in Hallmark movies earn him more than he was paid for the Netflix movie, "Single All the Way" (via YouTube).
Unsurprisingly, these benefits come with clauses. The rom-com star earns residuals, but these only kick in after his films have been re-aired several times and captured substantial viewer interest. He added that his contracts restrict him from working for other networks and starring in holiday-themed projects. Despite the benefits, it's safe to say that money wasn't the only factor, considering Luke Macfarlane will always feel grateful to Hallmark for offering him stability after he came out.
Macfarlane is reportedly worth $2 million
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Luke Macfarlane's talent and financial acumen have earned him a net worth of $2 million. The actor's extensive resume certainly supports this figure. Before becoming a Hallmark star, Luke Macfarlan trained at The Juilliard School and graduated in 2003. In 2004, he starred in "Kinsey," a biographical movie about Alfred Kinsey, an American sexologist and biologist. The movie focused on Kinsey's romantic and dramatic life. He also featured in the 2006 series, "Brothers & Sisters," which spotlighted the wealthy Walker family's dynamics.
Macfarlane made his first Hallmark movie appearance in 2004, starring in "The Memory Book." Since then, he's had several popular hits, including Netflix's "Single All the Way," which garnered much praise for steering away from sexuality-based drama, and "Bros" in 2022. Many of the "Platonic" star's appearances are in romantic movies, which is unsurprising given he's admitted to loving flirting in movies (via Los Angeles Times). Perhaps this also influenced his return to Hallmark?
Luke Macfarlane turned down a role in Barbie
Luke Macfarlane's busy schedule often requires him to choose between various offers, a situation he encountered when approached for a role in "Barbie." In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he disclosed that he was offered a "small role" in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" in 2023. While he was favorably considering the role, Nick Stoller, the director of "Bros," reached out to him for a part in "Platonic."
Due to timing constraints, Macfarlane found that he could only choose one. Understandably, it was not a pain-free decision for the actor. "Barbie" appealed to him as a unique project, but he felt a stronger connection to his character in "Platonic." Ultimately, he chose "Platonic," albeit with some regret. "I've never been part of something beautiful and big like that. It would have been cool to be able to do both," he reflected. His decision was perhaps the best choice, as Apple TV announced in December 2023 that "Platonic" has been renewed for a second season. We're definitely looking forward to seeing more of Luke Macfarlane on our screens.