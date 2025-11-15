6 Times Meghan Markle's Monochrome Outfits Completely Missed The Mark

During her time in the Firm, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, refused to quietly fade into the background. Instead, she combined her unique flair for fashion with the royal family dress code to ensure she stood out from the crowd. Ultimately, however, Meghan paid dearly for her independent spirit with a never-ending avalanche of negative clothing critiques, criticism, and relentless trolling.

Many of Meghan's outfits were deemed inappropriate by aging elitists and toady traditionalists, all of whom, let's face it, could fit everything they know about fashion on the tip of Anna Wintour's pinky finger. Still, Meghan strived to follow the rules, wearing muted colors to prevent possibly outshining the top brass, and embracing the royal women's obsession with wearing hats. There was reportedly one royal rule that Meghan really couldn't stand, though: the late Queen Elizabeth II's decree that one's legs be covered at all times by nude-colored tights (or pantyhose for those over the pond).​

Once she and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, settled in California, Meghan adopted the West Coast style aesthetic: casual classics and understated yet oh-so-costly clothing combos. Free from the royal shackles, Meghan packed her wardrobe with short shorts, bicep-baring tops, and power-woman pantsuits. Sadly, however, she's not been able to shake the regal color code previously enforced on her and continues to mainly favor bland, muted, mundane monochrome — often with less-than-favorable results. We're checking out six of her solo-tone outfits that completely missed the mark.