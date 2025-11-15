6 Times Meghan Markle's Monochrome Outfits Completely Missed The Mark
During her time in the Firm, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, refused to quietly fade into the background. Instead, she combined her unique flair for fashion with the royal family dress code to ensure she stood out from the crowd. Ultimately, however, Meghan paid dearly for her independent spirit with a never-ending avalanche of negative clothing critiques, criticism, and relentless trolling.
Many of Meghan's outfits were deemed inappropriate by aging elitists and toady traditionalists, all of whom, let's face it, could fit everything they know about fashion on the tip of Anna Wintour's pinky finger. Still, Meghan strived to follow the rules, wearing muted colors to prevent possibly outshining the top brass, and embracing the royal women's obsession with wearing hats. There was reportedly one royal rule that Meghan really couldn't stand, though: the late Queen Elizabeth II's decree that one's legs be covered at all times by nude-colored tights (or pantyhose for those over the pond).
Once she and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, settled in California, Meghan adopted the West Coast style aesthetic: casual classics and understated yet oh-so-costly clothing combos. Free from the royal shackles, Meghan packed her wardrobe with short shorts, bicep-baring tops, and power-woman pantsuits. Sadly, however, she's not been able to shake the regal color code previously enforced on her and continues to mainly favor bland, muted, mundane monochrome — often with less-than-favorable results. We're checking out six of her solo-tone outfits that completely missed the mark.
Meghan's Balenciaga caped crusader pantsuit
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, went for a head-to-toe white look when she attended the Balenciaga 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week in October 2025.
Sadly, however, with her long, baggy, button-down silk shirt, voluminous wide-leg pants, and dramatically draped floor-length cape, she was more Bollywood superhero than French fashionista.
Elle France posted a video of Meghan exiting the event, and many commenters were less than impressed. "Duchess for hire wearing freebie clothes. Even the Pope won't wear that outfit," one sniped. "What the?" another pondered.
Meghan's crumpled caftan anniversary sack
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, looked like love's young dream when they celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in May 2025.
Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever, shared a romantic pic of the couple on Instagram, showing them smiling affectionately as they walked hand in hand through a field.
Given the storm they've weathered, Harry and Meghan have plenty of reasons to be happy. But the Lisa Marie Fernandez Rosetta linen caftan dress that Meghan wore definitely isn't one of them, resembling a crumpled old sack rather than celebratory clothing.
Meghan's basic bore basketball blues
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, took monotonous monotone to a new level when she watched the wheelchair basketball match during day one of the February 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Dressed in a blah La Ligne navy blue sweater and matching flared Veronica Beard skinny jeans, with her hair pulled back in a ponytail, Meghan looked like a basic bore.
In her defense, she did attempt to jazz things up later by slipping into a houndstooth Dôen blazer, but it did little to break up the overall ho-hum, drab dullness of the outfit.
Meghan's Nigerian strapless dress
Meghan Markle stood out like a sore thumb at a May 2024 reception in Nigeria's capital, Abuja. She was flanked by women in brightly patterned, modest dresses, each paired with a head covering.
Meghan's white monochrome ensemble looked totally mismatched amid all the color, something she later addressed.
"I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more color so that I can fit in with all of you and your incredible fashion!" Meghan, wearing a bright red dress by Nigerian designer Orire, told the audience at an empowerment event (via People).
Meghan's va-va-voom LRD
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was dressed perfectly for a Hollywood extravaganza in October 2024.
However, given that she was attending a Children's Hospital LA Gala, her bright red cleavage-bearing Carolina Herrera dress totally missed the mark — as noted by Daily Mail readers.
"Very inappropriate dress for a children's hospital gala. She is in love with herself," one sniffed. "Whomever designed it truly hates women's bodies. it's a badly shaped bra that can't decide if it should be a throwback to the '50s bullet bra or a 21st century bralet, attached to a long skirt masquerading as a dress," another opined.
Meghan's flirty folded off-shoulder pantsuit
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, are vocal advocates for mental health. So it was no surprise that their Archewell Foundation hosted a summit at Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day festival in October 2023.
However, Meghan's daring off-shoulder monochrome cream pantsuit was surprising — and totally missed the mark — given the event's gravitas. Many netizens agreed.
"That outfit is so inappropriate," one wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "What the hell is she wearing? Look at meeeeeeee. Failing to read the room ... again," a second chimed in.