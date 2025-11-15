Prince William Picked Up A New Habit After Kate Middleton & King Charles' Cancer Diagnoses

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Prince William has been surprisingly candid about what a "brutal" year 2024 was for him personally. Speaking to reporters in South Africa, in November 2024, the Prince of Wales didn't shy away from admitting that Catherine, Princess of Wales, and King Charles III's concurrent cancer diagnoses took a massive toll on him. As William acknowledged, "It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult," (via the BBC). After praising his wife and father for their combined strength in the face of adversity, the British heir apparent confessed that it had been an all-around horrid year for his family.

In royal biographer Robert Jobson's 2025 release "The Windsor Legacy" he claimed that William took some unexpected solace from religion during these heartbreaking times. According to his account, the Prince of Wales even started making low-key visits to the church, despite not being particularly religious in the past. Likewise, in Robert Hardman's 2024 book "Charles III," he details how Kate Middleton's interest in religion had been similarly piqued following her cancer diagnosis. However, the author's sources were divided on her husband's spiritual beliefs.

While one insider insisted that William felt he was far too modern to partake in certain archaic religious practices, another asserted that the prince hadn't completely turned his mind off from religion. Despite William's supposedly conflicting thoughts on the matter, he's still willing to fulfill his duties towards the Church of England when he takes over the reins. However, Hardman cautioned that the Prince of Wales wouldn't magically "become a regular worshipper or feign an enthusiasm for something that he does not feel personally."