Prince Harry Wears Poppy Pin To Kris Jenner's Birthday & Disgusts Royalists: 'Absolute Disgrace'
It wouldn't be a memorable weekend if Prince Harry didn't do something to catch royal watchers' ire. In another glaringly obvious sign that Harry regrets leaving royal life behind, he wore a red poppy pin to none other than Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party, a move that has left royalists seething. As someone who has covered the Duke of Sussex extensively since his drama-filled departure from The Firm, I can attest to the fact that, despite bashing his family in bestselling tell-all memoir "Spare" and further airing their dirty laundry in the couple's "Harry & Meghan" Netflix docuseries, the prince can't seem to let go of his royal roots. The red poppy pin, a symbol for Remembrance Day, is typically worn by The Firm in November to honor those who have died in war. It is not celebrated in the United States.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party. pic.twitter.com/HlDqhJD2W5
— 📸 (@popculturegate) November 9, 2025
Harry hasn't been a working member of the royal family for five years now, and yet, he still upholds some of their customs. It rings hollow, given his very public criticism of The Firm. The prince choosing to wear the pin to a Kardashian bash was not only a tad tone deaf (they're hardly the most upstanding folks in Hollywood these days); it also screams that he wanted to be seen donning it. Harry had to know there would be press, and photographs of him and Meghan Markle attending the party have been making headlines. The Duchess of Sussex notably didn't wear a red poppy pin of her own, which leads me to believe Meghan doesn't share her husband's enthusiasm when it comes to appeasing the royal family.
The timing of Prince Harry's decision to wear the pin could not have been worse
Funnily enough, the U.K. and its various Commonwealth countries' observance of Remembrance Day coincides with the United States' observance of Veterans Day on November 11. The upcoming holiday is fast approaching as the current government shutdown drags on, which has sadly left many veterans without paychecks. Prince Harry wearing a pin commemorating slain soldiers to a party hosted by a family who drips with wealth, while those who have served the country he now calls home go hungry, is terrible irony. The Kardashians, who have a combined net worth of around $3 billion, haven't exactly broached the subject of the shutdown, nor is there any public record of them parting with some of their considerable riches to help federal workers (of which many are veterans) in need.
They reportedly spent a whopping $2 million on Kris Jenner's 60th birthday party, back in 2015, so it's reasonable to assume that her 70th cost upwards of that. The Duke of Sussex attending the event with his poppy pin proudly displayed and then posing for eager photographers either signal that he has no idea there's a government shutdown or that he and Meghan Markle are so desperate to be part of the Hollywood elite that they attended the event knowing the optics might be dodgy. There's also a chance that they're simply remarkably ignorant.
There has been ongoing speculation about how close Meghan and Harry are to the Kardashians but the couple's invitation to Jenner's birthday party indicates they're tight. With Meghan and Harry possibly being on the royal chopping block after Andrew, having friends in high places is paramount to their remaining relevant. But personally, I don't think those friends should be the Kardashian clan.