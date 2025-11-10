Prince Harry Wears Poppy Pin To Kris Jenner's Birthday & Disgusts Royalists: 'Absolute Disgrace'

It wouldn't be a memorable weekend if Prince Harry didn't do something to catch royal watchers' ire. In another glaringly obvious sign that Harry regrets leaving royal life behind, he wore a red poppy pin to none other than Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party, a move that has left royalists seething. As someone who has covered the Duke of Sussex extensively since his drama-filled departure from The Firm, I can attest to the fact that, despite bashing his family in bestselling tell-all memoir "Spare" and further airing their dirty laundry in the couple's "Harry & Meghan" Netflix docuseries, the prince can't seem to let go of his royal roots. The red poppy pin, a symbol for Remembrance Day, is typically worn by The Firm in November to honor those who have died in war. It is not celebrated in the United States.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party. pic.twitter.com/HlDqhJD2W5 — 📸 (@popculturegate) November 9, 2025

Harry hasn't been a working member of the royal family for five years now, and yet, he still upholds some of their customs. It rings hollow, given his very public criticism of The Firm. The prince choosing to wear the pin to a Kardashian bash was not only a tad tone deaf (they're hardly the most upstanding folks in Hollywood these days); it also screams that he wanted to be seen donning it. Harry had to know there would be press, and photographs of him and Meghan Markle attending the party have been making headlines. The Duchess of Sussex notably didn't wear a red poppy pin of her own, which leads me to believe Meghan doesn't share her husband's enthusiasm when it comes to appeasing the royal family.