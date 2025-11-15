The Real Reason NBC News Personality Dylan Dreyer's Marriage Ended In Divorce
The "Today" show star Dylan Dreyer's life got significantly more tragic in 2025 when she split from her husband of 12 years, Brian Fichera. After sharing the sad life update in a July 2025 Instagram post, the beloved news anchor insisted that they were walking away from their long-standing relationship as friends and as amicable co-parents to their three sons. While appearing on "Jenna & Friends" in November 2025, Dreyer opened up about what caused her marriage breakdown. "There's something freeing, I think, for Brian and I where — whatever reasons, whatever broke in a marriage — you could either fix it if you can and ideally you would and you try, and you try to fix things," one of the richest "Today" show stars explained. "Or you accept that it's broken and you take this new step forward."
After Dreyer and Fichera realized that "there was something [they] couldn't fix," the two decided they were simply better off moving forward and supporting each other as friends. The meteorologist was happy to share that this newfound perspective was already working well for her, since it had enabled her to let go of some of her past grievances with Fichera. Dreyer's ultimate wish was that their three young children would always feel the love from both of their parents. In fact, they had already figured out a rhythm to make that dream a reality. Dreyer revealed that she and her soon-to-be ex-husband still made it a point to get together for dinner with their kids almost every night. If that wasn't enough of a testament to their commitment to their children, they also intended to get together for Thanksgiving.
Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera have weathered plenty of storms together
Although Dylan Dreyer seems to be doing better following her shock split from Brian Fichera, the end of their marriage still hit fans hard since they had grown to root for the couple after witnessing the highs and lows of their relationship through the years. The news anchor divulged on the "Today" show in 2019 that she endured a pregnancy loss shortly after giving birth to the couple's first son, Calvin. Then, Dreyer revealed how Fichera had given her an insight that helped her heal from the miscarriage. "You didn't lose the baby," Dylan Dryer's then-husband told her after she broke the news to him. "It's your body doing what it needs to do. YOU didn't do anything wrong."
In September 2021, the longtime couple weathered another hardship in their parenthood journey, when their third son, Russell, arrived six weeks before his due date and had to be placed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for a week. Speaking to MSNBC News, in October 2021, Dreyer pointed out that her son's early arrival coincided with pre-scheduled promotional appearances for her children's book "Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day." Although she experienced severe mom guilt about having to work during this tough time, Fichera came in clutch by reassuring her, "'The lessons you're teaching our boys by working as hard as you work will be a part of them forever.'" Dreyer continued, "He makes me feel better and less guilty about working." Fichera's words rightfully convinced her that she was setting a good example of proper work ethic for them.