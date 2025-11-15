The Real Reason NBC News Personality Dylan Dreyer's Marriage Ended In Divorce

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The "Today" show star Dylan Dreyer's life got significantly more tragic in 2025 when she split from her husband of 12 years, Brian Fichera. After sharing the sad life update in a July 2025 Instagram post, the beloved news anchor insisted that they were walking away from their long-standing relationship as friends and as amicable co-parents to their three sons. While appearing on "Jenna & Friends" in November 2025, Dreyer opened up about what caused her marriage breakdown. "There's something freeing, I think, for Brian and I where — whatever reasons, whatever broke in a marriage — you could either fix it if you can and ideally you would and you try, and you try to fix things," one of the richest "Today" show stars explained. "Or you accept that it's broken and you take this new step forward."

After Dreyer and Fichera realized that "there was something [they] couldn't fix," the two decided they were simply better off moving forward and supporting each other as friends. The meteorologist was happy to share that this newfound perspective was already working well for her, since it had enabled her to let go of some of her past grievances with Fichera. Dreyer's ultimate wish was that their three young children would always feel the love from both of their parents. In fact, they had already figured out a rhythm to make that dream a reality. Dreyer revealed that she and her soon-to-be ex-husband still made it a point to get together for dinner with their kids almost every night. If that wasn't enough of a testament to their commitment to their children, they also intended to get together for Thanksgiving.