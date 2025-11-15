What Bernard From The Santa Clause Looks Like Now

David Krumholtz is one of the many Christmas movie child stars you won't recognize today. If you look at the prolific actor closely, you may spot a twinge of the mischief that he had in his eyes while portraying Bernard in "The Santa Clause." Other than that, though, Krumholtz is completely unrecognizable. And that's probably for the best because the former child star has mixed feelings about his beloved character. When the elf came up during a December 2023 appearance on the "Inside of You" podcast, Krumholtz couldn't help visibly cringing. While confirming that he enjoyed working on the beloved Christmas flick and had nothing but love for its loyal fans, the actor still found the concept of gaining notoriety for playing an elf to be pretty humiliating.

However, the "Addams Family Values" star took a kinder perspective on Bernard when he spoke to TIME in December 2022, sharing, "For the longest time, my ego wouldn't allow me to be associated with the character. I'll admit I resented [The Santa Clause] for a good portion of my 20s and 30s, but only having recently had children myself, I thought, there's something sort of worth emulating about Bernard." Krumholtz also acknowledged that he wished he had the witty and grumpy elf's moral compass.

While the actor grew to admire Bernard after a rewatch with his own kids, unfortunately, they developed an entirely different opinion. As Krumholtz revealed on "Inside of You," his little ones found the character totally "creepy," and he really had no means to argue with that observation. Despite all his grapples, though, the "10 Things I Hate About You" star still reprised the fan-favorite role for the 2022 Disney+ series "The Santa Clauses."