What We Know About Pippa Middleton's Secret Second Wedding Dress
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding may not quite have been on the same status level as that of sister Catherine, Princess of Wales, to William, Prince of Wales, but it still drew plenty of international attention for a number of reasons. The lavish May 2017 nuptials are estimated to have cost up to $1 million. Tongues wagged about the backstage drama as well. Middleton's wedding angered neighbors who complained about the noise level, and much was made of the fact that Meghan Markle, who was merely Prince Harry's girlfriend at the time, was omitted from the church ceremony and seated apart from Harry at the reception. But one detail of the big day remains known only to the lucky guests who got to see it for themselves: Pippa's second gown.
To exchange vows with her financier fiancé, Pippa chose a stunning lace Giles Deacon gown featuring cap sleeves and a heart-shaped back cutout. After the first kiss and champagne toast, however, Pippa changed into a different dress for the evening affair at her parents' country estate, Bucklebury Manor. Hello! confirmed that the royal in-law selected a piece by Pronovias, a Spanish brand that describes its pieces as "Where Art meets Love." Lace, corsets, and simple flowing silhouettes are among their most popular designs. While the exact details of Pippa's second gown remain a secret, we can imagine she looked stunning in a dress by the luxury brand.
Pippa wasn't the only one who switched clothes at her wedding
While it's a shame Pippa Middleton didn't keep her gorgeous first gown on throughout her entire wedding day, it wasn't an unusual decision. Saying "yes to the dress" these days is likely to mean "dresses." Brides often change up their outfits between the ceremony and reception, either as a nod to their culture (Chinese and Indian brides wear different dresses for each section of their ceremonies), or as a purely personal choice. Pippa may have wanted a less formal look, or a more comfortable number for dancing the night away. (Big sis Princess Kate also wore a different dress for her own wedding reception.)
Pippa Middleton's clothing switch did differ in one way from most other brides. Pippa's demands for her extravagant affair included instructions for all guests to change their outfits for the reception. Fortunately, unlike many of us, the attendees could well afford to pick out two sets of fancy duds. A select group of loved ones enjoyed a champagne toast immediately after the wedding. Later came the dinner, set inside a specially constructed glass marquee on the Middleton estate grounds where a reported 350 guests dined. Avoiding any hurt feelings among the parents of their young wedding guests, the new Mr. and Mrs. Matthews welcomed all the kids to the party, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte. We don't know whether they wore different clothes, but hopefully Kate brought along their pajamas for the trip home!