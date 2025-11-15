What We Know About Pippa Middleton's Secret Second Wedding Dress

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding may not quite have been on the same status level as that of sister Catherine, Princess of Wales, to William, Prince of Wales, but it still drew plenty of international attention for a number of reasons. The lavish May 2017 nuptials are estimated to have cost up to $1 million. Tongues wagged about the backstage drama as well. Middleton's wedding angered neighbors who complained about the noise level, and much was made of the fact that Meghan Markle, who was merely Prince Harry's girlfriend at the time, was omitted from the church ceremony and seated apart from Harry at the reception. But one detail of the big day remains known only to the lucky guests who got to see it for themselves: Pippa's second gown.

To exchange vows with her financier fiancé, Pippa chose a stunning lace Giles Deacon gown featuring cap sleeves and a heart-shaped back cutout. After the first kiss and champagne toast, however, Pippa changed into a different dress for the evening affair at her parents' country estate, Bucklebury Manor. Hello! confirmed that the royal in-law selected a piece by Pronovias, a Spanish brand that describes its pieces as "Where Art meets Love." Lace, corsets, and simple flowing silhouettes are among their most popular designs. While the exact details of Pippa's second gown remain a secret, we can imagine she looked stunning in a dress by the luxury brand.