Why Robert Irwin's Sister Bindi Doesn't Call Him By His Real Name

Since his gradual rise to stardom, Robert Irwin has become a household name. The son of "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin has probably heard his moniker shouted plenty of times by fans of "Dancing with the Stars" or viewers of his spicy transformation pics in his Bonds underwear ad. Many even remember him as Bob, which Steve called him as a baby — though he seemingly grew out of it after his father's tragic death. But fans might not know that Robert has a secret nickname: Brian.

According to Robert, his older sister, Bindi Irwin, occasionally referred to him as Brian growing up. "She still calls me Brian," the wildlife conservationist told "Good Morning America" in November 2025. "Especially if I've annoyed her a little bit." The nickname comes from an old video — which Robert posted on Instagram for Bindi's birthday in 2024 — of Bindi meeting her baby brother for the first time in the hospital after he was born. While holding Robert, Bindi said, "I think by the way he is, I'll call him Brian." Her father then gently reminded her, "His name is Robert." Even so, Bindi adorably insisted, "I'll call him Brian for short."

Bindi — who is now married to her longtime beau, Chandler Powell, and has a daughter of her own — explained on the Australian talk show, "The Project", why she gave Robert that random name. "When Robert was born, my job at the Australia Zoo was naming all the animals," she shared. "So, I figured that when my baby brother was born, I would have to name him, too."