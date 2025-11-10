Barron Trump's Towering Stature Gets A Backhanded Compliment From Brother Eric
Imagine being part of a family where 6 feet 5 inches is considered short. That's how middle son Eric Trump apparently feels, despite being taller than both his dad, Donald Trump, and his older brother, Donald Trump Jr., who stand at 6 feet 3 inches, and 6 feet 1 inch, respectively. Most Trump family members are super tall, but the tallest of the bunch is easily 19-year-old Barron Trump.
🚨NEW: @EricTrump on his brother Barron🤣
"I know this word isn't exactly politically correct — but now I'm like the family m*dget ... he might even be too tall."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/HMDisA0XpN
— Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 7, 2025
During his interview with Telegraph's "The Daily T" on November 6, 2025, Eric shared that he used to be the tallest member of the family, but joked that now he's "the family midget" because his younger brother is 6 feet 9 inches. Eric said that he was used to looking down at everyone, but he's been having to physically look up to Barron since the NYU student was 15.
"He's tall," Eric laughed, before adding, "He might even be too tall." This backhanded compliment seems like a lowkey way for Eric to get in a dig about not being the tallest brother anymore. Eric's phrasing made it sound like there was something wrong with Barron's height, like he was abnormal, which isn't the case. And, obviously, height isn't something a person can control.
Both Eric and Donald Trump seem jealous of Barron
This is certainly not the first time Eric Trump has playfully griped about Barron Trump's stature. In October 2025, Eric stopped by the "PBD Podcast" and talked about his younger brother. After watching an old clip of Donald Trump holding a baby Barron, saying, "He's strong. He's smart. He's tough. He's vicious. He's violent," Eric laughed and agreed with his dad, but claimed that Barron's tall stature "pisses me off."
Then, Eric jokingly complained about not being the tallest in the family anymore. "He was 15 years old. I go back to back with the kid and he's literally got me by like a quarter of an inch," Eric said. "I'm standing there saying, 'this sucks.'" While it's presumably not fun going from top dog to second banana, Eric is literally in his 40s and having fake beef with a teenager. Let it go, man.
Donald Trump also seems jealous of Barron's stature. The president has lied about his own height multiple times, and loves to mention Barron's height pretty much any chance he gets, including during an appearance on the "IMPAULSIVE" podcast in June 2024. Donald lamented about not getting Barron to play basketball, as he'd chosen soccer instead. "He is a tall one, there's no question," Donald admitted. "I say, 'Barron, I don't want to take a picture next to you.'" It sounded like Donald's ego was bruised by having a son so much taller than him.