Barron Trump's Towering Stature Gets A Backhanded Compliment From Brother Eric

Imagine being part of a family where 6 feet 5 inches is considered short. That's how middle son Eric Trump apparently feels, despite being taller than both his dad, Donald Trump, and his older brother, Donald Trump Jr., who stand at 6 feet 3 inches, and 6 feet 1 inch, respectively. Most Trump family members are super tall, but the tallest of the bunch is easily 19-year-old Barron Trump.

🚨NEW: @EricTrump on his brother Barron🤣 "I know this word isn't exactly politically correct — but now I'm like the family m*dget ... he might even be too tall."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/HMDisA0XpN — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 7, 2025

During his interview with Telegraph's "The Daily T" on November 6, 2025, Eric shared that he used to be the tallest member of the family, but joked that now he's "the family midget" because his younger brother is 6 feet 9 inches. Eric said that he was used to looking down at everyone, but he's been having to physically look up to Barron since the NYU student was 15.

"He's tall," Eric laughed, before adding, "He might even be too tall." This backhanded compliment seems like a lowkey way for Eric to get in a dig about not being the tallest brother anymore. Eric's phrasing made it sound like there was something wrong with Barron's height, like he was abnormal, which isn't the case. And, obviously, height isn't something a person can control.