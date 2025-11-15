Inside The Strange Rumor That Usha Vance Wasn't JD's First Wife

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

JD Vance has been subject to all kinds of crazy rumors. While his purported use of eyeliner remains a favorite topic, perhaps the most enduring speculation surrounds his marriage to Usha Vance. Any time an awkward photo of the Vances appears, gossip about a troubled marriage goes haywire. The idea of JD and divorce is also stuck in some people's minds in a slightly different way — due to a rumor that the vice president was married before he and Usha tied the knot.

A July 2024 Threads post proclaimed, "Vance, twice divorced, chastised others for divorcing." While some respondents appeared to believe the claim, many doubted it from the start and inquired about the poster's source of information. Almost as quickly, USA Today published a piece that debunked it, declaring, "A spokesman for Vance said he has not been married previously, and there is no credible evidence indicating otherwise."

Instead, it's likely that the poster mixed up Donald Trump and JD's marital histories, since Trump has gone through two divorces. The rumor also lacks believability, given the short time JD would have had to marry/divorce before his 2014 nuptials with Usha. In 2010, they were both attending Yale Law School. Although they started as friends, JD and Usha still spent a significant amount of time with each other. "We were in all our classes together, and so I saw him several hours a day," Usha informed NBC News in 2017.