Rumors About JD Vance We Just Can't Ignore

Vice President JD Vance is quite the character. From a self-professed "Never Trump guy" to becoming President Donald Trump's second-in-command, the former Ohio senator and bestselling author has evolved significantly over the years. It stands to reason, then, that he's been plagued by rumors. Some understandably still find it hard to believe that the man who once compared Trump to Adolf Hitler now sings his praises on a daily basis, for instance. But Vance has had a few slip-ups that hint he may or may not secretly be undermining his boss. From accidentally comparing the president's golden Oval Office decor to the taste of his five-year-old son to exposing Trump's bizarre sleep habits that can't be good for the president's questionable health, it often seems as if the vice president is sending the public sneaky messages to instill doubt in him.

In an eyebrow-raising move, Vance paid a visit to owner of the Wall Street Journal Rupert Murdoch and several Fox News executives in June 2025, about a month before they published a bombshell piece about a lewd birthday card Trump sent disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. No one knew what the meeting was about. But, in retrospect, it's easy to wonder whether Vance was perhaps trying to discourage Murdoch from publishing the damaging article or whether he was there to provide additional intel off the record.

In the aftermath of the media tempest that followed, Vance was reportedly set to host a dinner with various high-ranking Trump officials to discuss how to handle the scandal. Reporters then asked the president about it directly during an Oval Office spray. Instead of answering, he turned to Vance and said, "I could ask you that question," (via the Daily Beast). In response, his second-in-command confirmed, "It's completely fake news."