The Worst-Dressed Celebs At Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Bash
The momager herself, Kris Jenner, celebrated her 70th birthday in November 2025. Though it seems like it was just yesterday that we were watching the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star navigate her way through motherhood, Jenner is now a grandmother to 13 grandkids. She's lived a life chock-full of ups and downs, of both great success and great criticism, so for a milestone birthday like her 70th, Jenner went all out. Jenner lives an extremely lavish life, and so it only makes sense that her birthday party would be just as extravagant.
Held at none other than Jeff Bezos' mansion in Los Angeles, the momager hosted a laundry list of celebrities for her party, including Orpah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Snoop Dogg, Vin Diesel, and many more. The theme was inspired by James Bond, and the birthday girl stole the show in an Alexander McQueen dress right off the 2002 runway.
However, some guests didn't get the hint that they should dress to the nines as Jenner did, showing up in attire that failed to hit the mark on the franchise theme or styling outfits that just weren't fit for a celebration of Jenner's milestone birthday. These guests prompted immediate speculation and criticism with their less-than-appropriate ensembles for what seemed to be the biggest Jenner-Kardashian party of the year.
Sia's lackluster look refused to align with the evening's theme
Controversial singer-songwriter Sia joined the many stars that lined the halls of Kris Jenner's birthday party. The blonde-bob musician wore a long black parka dress, huge black earrings, and platform boots, topped off with sunglasses and a baseball cap.
Sia at Kris Jenner's birthday party last night. pic.twitter.com/dfQ915vf9Y
— Sia Lovers ✩ (@sia__lovers) November 10, 2025
Sia's laid-back look was a total misstep for the "Chandelier" singer. It appears that Sia refused to dress up in any capacity, certainly not for a 007 theme, though her look matched any other septuagenarian's birthday.
Teyana Taylor's twisted suit missed the mark
Singer-turned-actor Teyana Taylor is known for her uniquely tailored and fashion-forward looks. A Kardashian-Jenner birthday party seemed like the perfect time to flaunt her impressive styling skills, but Taylor's simple black suit-inspired outfit fell flat. She was also one of the worst-dressed stars at Coachella in 2025, so we weren't too surprised.
Teyana Taylor at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday. pic.twitter.com/xcUDT96ZQl
— 📸 (@popculturegate) November 9, 2025
Like Sia, the "One Battle After Another" star was underdressed in comparison to the other stars. Not even the twisted design of the blazer-like top could save the plain cut of the outfit. While the inspiration of James Bond and his many tailored tuxes was clear in Taylor's fit, the design as a whole does nothing original or interesting with the idea of a standard suit.
Priscilla Chan's all-leather fit was forgetful
Priscilla Chan was snapped in a photo with the birthday girl, shared to Kris Jenner's Instagram, showcasing her head-scratching outfit. The all-leather dress featured a jacket design with its many pockets and button-down front.
Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg arriving to Kris Jenner's birthday party at Jeff Bezos's house pic.twitter.com/sUzWFzOspm
— Mary (@MaryJackalope) November 10, 2025
The piece was all wrong for the extravagant night, not meeting the levels of luxury that both Jenner and James Bond emit. On the other hand, her husband, Mark Zuckerberg, wore a perfectly fit suit with a bowtie that was ideal for the event; unfortunately, his thick-framed glasses nearly ruined the look.
Meghan Trainor's shoulder pads were more bad than rad
Meghan Trainor also snagged a spot in Kris Jenner's birthday party carousel post on her Instagram. The "All About That Bass" singer styled a simple black floor-length gown and a red blazer jacket with puffed shoulders.
Meghan Trainor, Paris Hilton e Kris Jenner, na festa de aniversário de 70 anos da Kris Jenner. pic.twitter.com/cCfq7xkXBF
— Meghan Trainor Brasil 🇧🇷 (@sitemeghanbr) November 10, 2025
While a shoulder pad look may have been perfect for a Sean Connery or Timothy Dalton film, the outdated style made Trainor appear completely out of place among the many celebrities dripping in designer and jewels. Because of her simple dress and lack of accessories, the singer was unable to breathe any type of new life into the piece (especially with her beehive hairstyle).
Martha Stewart's gold and green mishap
Martha Stewart stepped up to the Bond girl image with her shimmering ensemble and drip diamond-studded earrings. Though the outfit was a strong fit for the theme, Stewart's colors clashed and, with their sparkling design, the harsh mesh screamed for attention.
While the jewelry was on point for the party's festivities (and on the same level of the birthday girl), Stewart's handheld phone and wallet look was totally distracting. Nonetheless, it does remind us that even celebrities suffer from the inevitable 'no pockets' outfit.
Yris Palmer's highly-structured dress resembles censor bars
Yris Palmer wore an all-black see-through dress that featured wide structured panels across her chest and hips. It's cool that she took a chance, but it's unclear what Palmer was going for with this bizarre and avant-garde look, replete with material that resembled asphalt. Needless to say, the dress looked to be adding censor bars to the internet star's body.
Palmer made the outfit even more of a mess with her huge diamond earrings and oversized sunglasses. Whether she was going for Bond or simply going for expense, Palmer missed the mark on both fronts, looking gaudy and off-theme.