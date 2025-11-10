The Worst-Dressed Celebs At Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Bash

The momager herself, Kris Jenner, celebrated her 70th birthday in November 2025. Though it seems like it was just yesterday that we were watching the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star navigate her way through motherhood, Jenner is now a grandmother to 13 grandkids. She's lived a life chock-full of ups and downs, of both great success and great criticism, so for a milestone birthday like her 70th, Jenner went all out. Jenner lives an extremely lavish life, and so it only makes sense that her birthday party would be just as extravagant.

Held at none other than Jeff Bezos' mansion in Los Angeles, the momager hosted a laundry list of celebrities for her party, including Orpah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Snoop Dogg, Vin Diesel, and many more. The theme was inspired by James Bond, and the birthday girl stole the show in an Alexander McQueen dress right off the 2002 runway.

However, some guests didn't get the hint that they should dress to the nines as Jenner did, showing up in attire that failed to hit the mark on the franchise theme or styling outfits that just weren't fit for a celebration of Jenner's milestone birthday. These guests prompted immediate speculation and criticism with their less-than-appropriate ensembles for what seemed to be the biggest Jenner-Kardashian party of the year.