Sydney Sweeney's Rumored Trump Support Reportedly Sent Zendaya Friendship Up In Flames

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney first crossed paths six years ago when the pair were both cast in the HBO series "Euphoria." Starring alongside each other in the groundbreaking and boundary-pushing show, the co-stars shared many a red carpet and press photoshoot together. But in November 2025, the relationship between them has clearly splintered. A source on the set of "Euphoria" told the Daily Mail Zendaya has reportedly refused to participate in press or even stand next to Sweeney for the upcoming rollout of the Emmy-winning series' last season. It's suggested that this split could be as the result of Sweeney's supposed praise and ties to the MAGA movement.

"It's no wonder she's refusing to do it," the source added. "It's a difficult position for Zendaya to be in because if she even stands next to Sydney on the red carpet, it can be read as her excusing Sydney's views on Trump and her refusal to apologise for the racist ad." The ad in question is Sweeney's controversial American Eagle partnership, released in July 2025, which the internet quickly theorized was dog whistle for white supremacy. Sweeney avoided the discussion and dissection of her ad, even turning down the opportunity to denounce the beliefs supposedly echoed in the ad, in a November 2025 interview. But Zendaya's want to distance herself from her co-star is likely rooted in something even deeper and older than Sweeney's potential MAGA support.