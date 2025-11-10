Sydney Sweeney's Rumored Trump Support Reportedly Sent Zendaya Friendship Up In Flames
Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney first crossed paths six years ago when the pair were both cast in the HBO series "Euphoria." Starring alongside each other in the groundbreaking and boundary-pushing show, the co-stars shared many a red carpet and press photoshoot together. But in November 2025, the relationship between them has clearly splintered. A source on the set of "Euphoria" told the Daily Mail Zendaya has reportedly refused to participate in press or even stand next to Sweeney for the upcoming rollout of the Emmy-winning series' last season. It's suggested that this split could be as the result of Sweeney's supposed praise and ties to the MAGA movement.
"It's no wonder she's refusing to do it," the source added. "It's a difficult position for Zendaya to be in because if she even stands next to Sydney on the red carpet, it can be read as her excusing Sydney's views on Trump and her refusal to apologise for the racist ad." The ad in question is Sweeney's controversial American Eagle partnership, released in July 2025, which the internet quickly theorized was dog whistle for white supremacy. Sweeney avoided the discussion and dissection of her ad, even turning down the opportunity to denounce the beliefs supposedly echoed in the ad, in a November 2025 interview. But Zendaya's want to distance herself from her co-star is likely rooted in something even deeper and older than Sweeney's potential MAGA support.
Sydney Sweeney's relationship with Zendaya might've already been headed south
The Daily Mail's revelation about Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney's potential falling out inspired netizens to further investigate the co-stars' feelings toward one another. As many combed through the pair's social media, a series of liked tweets set the internet ablaze with more fuel for Zendaya's fire toward Sweeney. According to online speculation, old tweets and likes from Sweeney's X account showed a continued interest in Zendaya's fiancé, Tom Holland. The likes date back to 2021, when Zendaya and Holland announced their relationship to the world, and included tweets that commented on Holland's good looks, according to one TikToker.
@michelletok
Replying to @Rya 🥨 Sydney Sweeney allegedly trash talking Zendaya on set after liking tweets about Tom Holland being hot. She was seemingly trying to method act as her "Euphoria " character, Cassie! Leave your thoughts below!
Holland and Zendaya's relationship has been heavily publicized, with interest in their love only growing after Zendaya debuted an engagement ring at the January 2025 Golden Globes. Needless to say, it's public knowledge that Zendaya and Holland are together. So when the internet learned the "Anyone but You" actor had reportedly liked posts that ogled Zendaya's boyfriend, people did not take kindly to the though. It's possible that Zendaya didn't, either.
The old likes surfaced after the November 2025 interview with Sweeney, but may still hint at a butting of heads on set, especially after Holland started visiting Zendaya while she filmed "Euphoria." If the old likes are true, it's not a good look for Sweeney, who's already facing the backlash over her many controversial moments in 2025.