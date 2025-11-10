Kourtney Kardashian's Face At Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Trends For All The Wrong Reasons
Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash was quite the star-studded occasion (even if they weren't exactly dressed to the nines). Now a septuagenarian, Jenner was one of many celebs whose age-defying looks had everyone talking; older stars on the guest list like Martha Stewart, Oprah Winfrey, and Stevie Wonder still looked great. Kourtney Kardashian's appearance at her mom's elitist shindig has also been making waves online. Unfortunately for her, though, people aren't exactly talking positively about how she looked.
Jenner's oldest daughter was photographed outside her mom's James Bond-themed birthday party, and folks on X, formerly Twitter, didn't think she looked too happy to be there. "She looks miserable, per usual," one person commented on X about the photos. "Looking as happy as ever," one commenter sarcastically wrote. Kardashian has garnered a bit of a reputation for being on the crabby side throughout her years in the spotlight. For plenty of netizens, her appearance at the big party simply aligned with her typical demeanor. Of course, it's hard to know from just two photos if Kourtney was really unhappy to be there or if she simply has a bad case of resting grumpy face.
Fans also slammed Kourtney Kardashian for looking older
Interestingly, while Kourtney Kardashian's not-so-cheery vibes seem to be what caught the most attention, she also received flak for how she is aging, with many comparing her unflatteringly to her mother. "YIKES! All that natural, no sugar, no additives diet is really is taking a toll on her face," one X user commented on the pics. "Wait which one is turning 70?" one commenter jokingly asked on X. "She looks older than Kris lol," wrote another.
In side-by-side photos, it's clear that Kardashian has undergone a face transformation over the years. Kourtney turned 46 years old in 2025, with her fourth child celebrating his second birthday. "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" first landed Kourtney in the public eye in 2007. So, it's really no surprise that she has changed a bit since her late 20s.
Of course, in this family, aging is definitely treated a bit differently than it is for other people. While Jenner has gotten quite a bit of praise for suddenly looking about 30 years younger, it seems that Kourtney is getting some backlash for looking more like her actual age. That has to be a pretty strange feeling. In fact, if you know you're about to get some flak for looking your age, you might even end up looking like you're in a bad mood.