Kourtney Kardashian's Face At Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Trends For All The Wrong Reasons

Interestingly, while Kourtney Kardashian's not-so-cheery vibes seem to be what caught the most attention, she also received flak for how she is aging, with many comparing her unflatteringly to her mother. "YIKES! All that natural, no sugar, no additives diet is really is taking a toll on her face," one X user commented on the pics. "Wait which one is turning 70?" one commenter jokingly asked on X. "She looks older than Kris lol," wrote another.

In side-by-side photos, it's clear that Kardashian has undergone a face transformation over the years. Kourtney turned 46 years old in 2025, with her fourth child celebrating his second birthday. "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" first landed Kourtney in the public eye in 2007. So, it's really no surprise that she has changed a bit since her late 20s.

Of course, in this family, aging is definitely treated a bit differently than it is for other people. While Jenner has gotten quite a bit of praise for suddenly looking about 30 years younger, it seems that Kourtney is getting some backlash for looking more like her actual age. That has to be a pretty strange feeling. In fact, if you know you're about to get some flak for looking your age, you might even end up looking like you're in a bad mood.