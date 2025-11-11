Kimberly Guilfoyle's Biggest Fashion Fails Of 2025

Kimberly Guilfoyle had quite an interesting. She landed her big, fat Greek ambassadorship, making the move to Athens as the new U.S. ambassador to the Mediterranean country. And she moved on from her breakup with former fiancé Donald Trump Jr. Evidently, she's been in a transitional period of her life. For many of us, times like these inspire a transformation: a fresh new bob, the bangs we've been considering for ages, or a new twist on our typical wardrobe. This was not, however, the case for our girl Kimberly. Apparently, her exciting new job, single girl era, and move across the globe were not enough to make Guilfoyle abandon her signature style. Guilfoyle seemingly had a great 2025 on all other fronts, but as usual, it was a bad year for her fashion.

Lots of sparkles, super short hemlines, and a plethora of pink ruled Guilfoyle's fashion choices this year. She stuck with her heavy makeup (and even heavier hair extensions), as well as her love of anything short and tight. Yet, 2025 brought some new additions to her wardrobe, too. She seemed to enjoy sequins more than ever and developed an unusual fascination with one particularly stuffy style of top. Still, to give Guilfoyle credit where credit is due: she might not have an eye for fashion, but she knows what she likes and nothing can change her mind. Let's take a look at Guilfoyle's worst looks of 2025, which are arguably just as Guilfoyle-y as ever.