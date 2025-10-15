Kimberly Guilfoyle's Fiery Attempt At Turning Grandma's Crafts Into Glam Fails Miserably

After finally getting confirmed to become the United States' ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle has been doing what she does best — wearing questionable outfits to her day job. While there's certainly been a history of Guilfoyle failing to class up her inappropriate style, it seems this new position has given her a new opportunity to ditch the mini skirts, with Guilfoyle entering into a pantsuit era. With her updated style skewing a bit more mature, there was hope that she was finally leaving her party girl ways behind; however, there's a chance that she's accidentally overdone it when it comes to wearing age-appropriate clothing and has skewed into grandma territory.

Spotted in posts on Instagram from the Hellenic Initiative's 9th Annual London Gala, Guilfoyle was seen dancing with guests and rubbing elbows with Princess Tatiana Blatnik, as can be seen in Guilfoyle's own post. Unfortunately for Guilfoyle, the dress she wore for the occasion left her looking like a haunted macrame craft gone wrong. Her red cut-out frock had holes that could remind the viewer of corn cushions, a staple in most elderly medicine cabinets. While it was nice to see her in a floor-length, gala-appropriate gown, the long sleeves had the effect of gloves and gave her the appearance of a ghostly jilted lover seeking revenge, a theme some of her new outfits might be trying to embody (watch out, Don Jr.).