Laura Ingraham Does Donald Trump's Balding Hair Dirty In Unfiltered Fox News Interview

Try as hard as he might, President Donald Trump is not going to make his hair magically grow back to what it was in its heyday. The man is pushing 80, so it's not that surprising he's losing his hair. However, Trump's locks are one of his biggest insecurities — and have been for quite some time — and his November 10, 2025 unfiltered interview on Fox News with Laura Ingraham truly highlighted that he's balding. He appeared on "The Ingraham Angle," although the real angle of the episode was the unflattering one they featured Trump in on-camera.

It really showed how much he's balding near the forehead and side areas, which is something he most definitely would not like to have a spotlight put on. Clearly, Trump's right side is not his "good" side. A video taken from behind Trump also didn't help matters. This is reminiscent of when Trump accidentally showed a bad angle of daughter Ivanka Trump's hair extensions when she attended the Super Bowl with him. The right camera angle can make or break an appearance, and Ingraham wasn't doing Trump any favors when it came to featuring the president's tentative hairline.

One more issue Trump dealt with, thanks to that angle, involved yet another bronzer fail. It seemed like POTUS completely missed a huge spot on his head, as if someone drew a line down the side of his face. Half of it was white, the other half was orange.