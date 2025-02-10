Trump Accidentally Exposes Ivanka's Hair Extension Fail To Millions At Super Bowl 2025

The Philadelphia Eagles may have been the winners at Super Bowl 2025, but the Kansas City Chiefs weren't the only ones who had a bad night at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. President Donald Trump attended the big event, and though his prediction about who would win the game was wrong, he still felt like a champion as he poured salt on Taylor Swift's wound. But sometime in between watching the game and being petty on Truth Social, the president accidentally threw his oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, under the bus.

Advertisement

In a video posted to the official POTUS account on Instagram, he shared a reel with the short-and-sweet caption, "Super Bowl LIX." The reel showed President Trump and Ivanka watching the game from their suite and clapping while the crowd cheered. Unfortunately for Ivanka, this quick clip exposed her hair extension faux pas.

If you look closely, you can see where the extensions clip on, which is definitely not the goal when getting them. The point is so people don't notice your hair isn't actually that long and that you're not actually a hair grower extraordinaire who can up your length overnight. At least Ivanka didn't make The List's worst-dressed stars at the Super Bowl roundup, so she has that going for her!

Advertisement