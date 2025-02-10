Trump Accidentally Exposes Ivanka's Hair Extension Fail To Millions At Super Bowl 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles may have been the winners at Super Bowl 2025, but the Kansas City Chiefs weren't the only ones who had a bad night at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. President Donald Trump attended the big event, and though his prediction about who would win the game was wrong, he still felt like a champion as he poured salt on Taylor Swift's wound. But sometime in between watching the game and being petty on Truth Social, the president accidentally threw his oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, under the bus.
In a video posted to the official POTUS account on Instagram, he shared a reel with the short-and-sweet caption, "Super Bowl LIX." The reel showed President Trump and Ivanka watching the game from their suite and clapping while the crowd cheered. Unfortunately for Ivanka, this quick clip exposed her hair extension faux pas.
If you look closely, you can see where the extensions clip on, which is definitely not the goal when getting them. The point is so people don't notice your hair isn't actually that long and that you're not actually a hair grower extraordinaire who can up your length overnight. At least Ivanka didn't make The List's worst-dressed stars at the Super Bowl roundup, so she has that going for her!
JD Vance did the same thing to Melania Trump
Unsurprisingly, fans flocked to the comments to bluntly point out Ivanka Trump's hair fiasco. "Some bad hair extensions there," one person said. "I'm surprised," another one wrote in response. "She can get better extensions." Oof. They're not wrong; she and her husband, Jared Kushner, live an insanely lavish life. She had the moola to frivolously spend on top-tier hair extensions. Maybe next time.
This incident is reminiscent of when Vice President JD Vance accidentally did the same exact thing to First Lady Melania Trump back in December 2024. While President Trump and Melania watched the bell ring at the New York Stock Exchange, Vance snapped photos of the moment, using it to praise his boss. "President Trump will lead a great American comeback!" he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. While that deserves an eye roll in and of itself, since Vance and President Trump have a complicated relationship, people were more distracted by Melania's extensions making an appearance.
It seems like the women in Trump's inner circle need to have a come-to-Jesus meeting about the men not posting photos and videos of women from behind — or at least let the women sign off on the media first.