What To Know About Trump's Surgeon General Pick, Casey Means, & Her Delayed Hearing

Donald Trump isn't one for picking the most conventional people in his administration. Linda McMahon, co-founder of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), has been involved in a number of scandals, yet she is Trump's education secretary. Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News Host, has his own list of controversial moments, and he is Secretary of Defense. And now we have Casey Means, who Trump has tapped to be surgeon general. On her LinkedIn, she describes herself as a "former surgeon turned metabolic health evangelist." And her relationship with modern medicine has some people divided. Means graduated from Stanford Medical School, but considering her background as a wellness influencer and the fact that she doesn't have an active medical license, people are divided as to whether or not Means is the ideal person for the job.

Her confirmation hearing, which had been expected in October, was delayed, though it wasn't over her issues with her background or beliefs in relation to the job. The delay was instead because Means, pregnant with her first child, went into labor.

There isn't all that much that is contentious over postponing a Senate confirmation hearing when someone has a baby; however, the same can't be said for Means as the pick for surgeon general. To understand why opinion is divided over Means's nomination, it's important to look at her background. Means got her undergraduate degree in human biology at Stanford University in 2009, and she went to Stanford Medical School, graduating in 2014. While there, she was a member of the Gold Humanism Honor Society, which is for those who are "recognized for their compassionate care," according to the Gold Foundation website.