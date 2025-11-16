How Sam Elliot Stepped Up For Tom Selleck When Everyone Was Worried About His Health

Since the bitter cancellation of CBS's "Blue Bloods" in December 2024, Tom Selleck has apparently let self-care fall by the wayside. The actor, who played leading man Frank Reagan on the police drama, sparked concern about his health after a drastic change to his appearance in photos from the summer of 2025 (via E! News). According to insiders, Selleck started neglecting his well-being, which triggered action from one of his longtime friends, Sam Elliott.

"Everyone understands he's heartbroken about losing the show. But it's over now, and he's in a rut. He's neglecting his health and facing some serious consequences as a result," a source told Radar and Globe regarding Selleck. The Hollywood icon purportedly gained significant weight after the final season of "Blue Bloods," due to unhealthy eating habits and lack of a fitness routine. However, Elliott — a lifelong pal of Selleck's since working together on the 1979 miniseries "The Sacketts" and 1982's "The Shadow Riders" — was said to have wanted to help Selleck introduce an exercise routine into his life.

In a 2014 interview with GQ, Selleck admitted that he isn't a fan of pumping iron. "I don't like to go to the gym," said the "Friends" alum, adding, "I have a 63-acre ranch, and I do not all, but a lot of, the grunt work." Nonetheless, the Radar source claimed that Elliott was determined to change his buddy's lifestyle, not just by altering his diet, but by transforming his mindset.