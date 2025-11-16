How Sam Elliot Stepped Up For Tom Selleck When Everyone Was Worried About His Health
Since the bitter cancellation of CBS's "Blue Bloods" in December 2024, Tom Selleck has apparently let self-care fall by the wayside. The actor, who played leading man Frank Reagan on the police drama, sparked concern about his health after a drastic change to his appearance in photos from the summer of 2025 (via E! News). According to insiders, Selleck started neglecting his well-being, which triggered action from one of his longtime friends, Sam Elliott.
"Everyone understands he's heartbroken about losing the show. But it's over now, and he's in a rut. He's neglecting his health and facing some serious consequences as a result," a source told Radar and Globe regarding Selleck. The Hollywood icon purportedly gained significant weight after the final season of "Blue Bloods," due to unhealthy eating habits and lack of a fitness routine. However, Elliott — a lifelong pal of Selleck's since working together on the 1979 miniseries "The Sacketts" and 1982's "The Shadow Riders" — was said to have wanted to help Selleck introduce an exercise routine into his life.
In a 2014 interview with GQ, Selleck admitted that he isn't a fan of pumping iron. "I don't like to go to the gym," said the "Friends" alum, adding, "I have a 63-acre ranch, and I do not all, but a lot of, the grunt work." Nonetheless, the Radar source claimed that Elliott was determined to change his buddy's lifestyle, not just by altering his diet, but by transforming his mindset.
Tom Selleck made significant changes before the end of 2025
After reports about Tom Selleck's health made their rounds in the news, the "Magnum, P.I." star purportedly got motivated about changes to his lifestyle. While Sam Elliott's distinct contributions to the new Selleck haven't been disclosed, as of this writing, a source told Globe that it was Selleck's wife, Jillie Mack, who got him eating healthier and exercising more. After she "staged a mini intervention," her husband purportedly "cut back on fast food" and implemented a workout routine into his schedule, which, as the insider added, has "done wonders to his confidence."
Of course, many "Blue Bloods" fans are hoping his confidence is strong enough to get him back on the small screen. His former "Blue Bloods" co-star, Donnie Wahlberg — who played Danny Reagan in the original series and reprised the role in the 2025 spinoff "Boston Blue" — admitted to Parade in October 2025 that he would love to convince Selleck to join the Massachusetts-based police procedural. In November 2025, Selleck told Hour Detroit that he wants to get back on camera, though not necessarily with "Boston Blue." "I don't know if I would do 'Boston Blue' — that's another show," he said, adding that he'd love to do more comedy roles.